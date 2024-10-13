Hizbullah drone strike in central Israel wounds almost 40 people

An Israeli soldier secures a road after a number of people were reportedly injured in a drone attack near the town of Binyamina on Sunday. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli rescue services said almost 40 people were wounded in a drone strike in the central city of Binyamina on Sunday, three of them critically. The Lebanon-based Hizbullah claimed responsibility for one of the most serious strikes to land in Israel in a year of war.

Israel’s advanced air defence systems mean that it is rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles. Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon, and Israel’s military said one was intercepted. It was not immediately clear who was hurt, whether military or civilians, or what was hit.

Hizbullah said in a statement that it targeted an Israeli military training camp in retaliation for two Israeli strikes in Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people.

It was the second time in two days that a drone has struck in Israel. On Saturday, during the Israeli holiday of Yom Kippur, a drone struck in a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries.

The latest strike came on the same day that the United States announced it would send a new air defence system to Israel to help bolster its protection against missiles.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hizbullah in Lebanon – both Iran-backed militant groups – and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month, though it has not said how or when. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack.

A year into the war with Hamas, Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets in Gaza nearly every day. One strike in Gaza late on Saturday hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing parents and their six children, who ranged in age from eight to 23, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in nearby Deir al-Balah, where the bodies were taken. “They were safe, while he was sleeping, and he and all his children died,” said the man’s brother, Mohammad Abu Ghali.

Israeli soldiers driving next to destroyed buildings following air strikes during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP/PA

The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas and other armed groups because they operate in densely populated areas. In recent months it has repeatedly struck schools being used as shelters by displaced people, accusing militants of hiding among them.

In northern Gaza Israeli air and ground forces have been attacking Jabaliya, where the military says militants have regrouped. Over the past year Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to the built-up refugee camp and other areas. Israel has ordered the full evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City. An estimated 400,000 people remain in the north after a mass evacuation ordered in the opening weeks of the war.

Rescue workers searching for victims at the site of an Israeli air strike in Beirut. Photograph: Hassan Ammar/AP

The Palestinians fear Israel intends to permanently depopulate the north to establish military bases or Jewish settlements there. The United Nations says no food has entered northern Gaza since October 1st.

The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that hospitals were included in the evacuation orders but said it had not set a specific timetable and was working with local authorities to facilitate the transfer of patients.

Dr Mohamed Salha, director of the Awda hospital, said it was among three hospitals in the north, including Kamal Adwan, that had received small shipments of fuel that would only last for a matter of days. He said they also need medicine and medical supplies. He said casualties were still streaming in and his hospital alone is doing 12 to 15 operations a day.

Fares Abu Hamza, an official with the Gaza health ministry’s emergency service, said there were a “large number of martyrs” still uncollected from the streets and under the rubble. “We are unable to reach them,” he said.

Destroyed buildings in the town of Nabatiyeh, south Lebanon, following Israeli air strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Zaatari/AP

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7th 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s bombardment and ground invasions of Gaza have killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and left much of the territory in ruins.

Palestinian medical officials do not say whether those killed by Israeli forces are militants or civilians, but say women and children make up more than half the fatalities. Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

In Lebanon Israeli air strikes destroyed an Ottoman-era market in the southern city of Nabatiyeh overnight, killing at least one person and wounding four more. Lebanon’s Civil Defence said it battled fires in 12 residential buildings and 40 shops in the market, which dates back to 1910. “Our livelihoods have all been levelled to the ground,” said Ahmad Fakih, whose shop was destroyed.

The Israeli military said it struck Hizbullah targets in the city, without elaborating.

Rescuers were searching for survivors and remains in the buildings early Sunday as Israeli drones buzzed overhead.

Rescue workers search for victims in the rubble of destroyed buildings in Lebanon. Photograph: Mohammed Zaatari/AP

Nabatiyeh was one of dozens of communities across southern Lebanon that Israel has warned people to evacuate, even as the city hosts people who have already fled.

Hizbullah began firing rockets into Israel on October 8th, 2023, drawing retaliatory air strikes. The conflict dramatically escalated in September with a wave of Israeli strikes that killed Hizbullah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and most of his senior commanders. Israel launched a ground operation into southern Lebanon earlier this month.

In a separate incident the Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were searching for casualties in the wreckage of a house destroyed by an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday when a second strike left four paramedics with concussion and damaged two ambulances. It said the rescue operation had been co-ordinated with UN peacekeepers, who informed the Israeli side.

The Israeli military has accused Hizbullah of using ambulances to ferry fighters and weapons, and says Hizbullah operates in the vicinity of the peacekeepers, without providing evidence.

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday called for the UN peacekeepers to heed Israel’s warnings to evacuate, accusing them of “providing a human shield” to Hizbullah after Israeli strikes wounded five peacekeepers in recent days. “We regret the injury to the Unifil soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injury. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone,” he said in a video addressed to the UN secretary general, who has been banned from entering Israel.