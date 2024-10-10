Israel says it has killed Hizbullah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli air strikes

A woman and her two children walk along a street heavily damaged by Israeli air strikes in Baalbek, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley. Photograph: Fabio Bucciarelli/ AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s military said it had “eliminated” a Hizbullah member in Syria who relayed intelligence against Israel in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while Syrian media reported on Thursday that Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria.

Israel, which has carried out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, has increased its raids since the October 7th, 2023, attack by the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli territory, which ignited Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israel has escalated its retaliation for the Hamas attack, sending troops into Lebanon and air strikes into Iran, Yemen and Syria in the hunt for Iran-backed militants, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict that could draw in Iran and the United States.

Ground clashes between Israeli forces and Hizbullah, which is also backed by Iran, spread along southern Lebanon’s mountainous frontier on Wednesday as the Middle East was on high alert awaiting Israel’s response to an Iranian missile strike last week.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday about potential Israeli retaliation against Iran, in a call both sides described as positive.

The two discussed Israel’s plans in the 30-minute call, and Mr Biden urged Mr Netanyahu to minimise civilian harm in Lebanon, the White House said.

Israel has promised that Iran will pay for its missile attack, which caused little damage, while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction, raising concerns of broader fighting in the oil-producing region.

Mr Biden last week made comments discouraging Israel from striking Iranian oilfields and said he would not support Israel striking Iranian nuclear sites.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had “eliminated” two Hizbullah commanders in southern Lebanon and said its fighter jets attacked ammunition depots in the Beirut area and ammunition depots and other military infrastructures in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday it had killed Adham Jahout, a member of Hizbullah’s “Golan Terrorist Network” in the area of Quneitra in Syria.

The IDF said Mr Jahout’s role was to relay information from Syrian regime sources to Hizbullah and transmit intelligence gathered on the Syrian front to facilitate operations against Israel in the Golan Heights.

Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the area, a move not recognised by most countries.

Syrian state TV said early on Thursday that Israel had carried out air strikes targeting an industrial site in the Syrian city of Homs and a military site in the countryside near the city of Hama, causing “some material damage”.

The strikes targeted a car manufacturing plant in Homs and caused a fire, Syrian TV said, citing the director of the industrial site, Amer Khalil.

Explosions were also heard in the Syrian city of Daraa and were being investigated, state media reported.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had intercepted a drone that approached Israel over the Red Sea but did not cross into Israeli territory, minutes after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had targeted Israel's Eilat with drones.

The Biden-Netanyahu discussion was “direct and very productive”, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, while acknowledging the two leaders have disagreements. Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon told reporters the two held “a positive call, and we appreciate the support of the US.”

Relations between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu have been tense over the Israeli leader’s handling of Gaza and Lebanon. The US has tried to prevent hostilities from escalating and has unsuccessfully sought to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

Some analysts say Israel is most likely to respond to Iran’s October 1st attack by targeting Iranian military installations, especially those that produce ballistic missiles like the ones used in the attack. It could also seek to destroy Iranian air defence systems and missile-launching facilities.

In a video carried by Israeli media on Wednesday, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant reiterated plans for a lethal strike against Iran. “Our attack will be deadly, precise and above all surprising,” he said.

Although the conflict has intensified, a proposal last month by the US and France for a 21-day truce between Israel and Hizbullah “is still on the table”, the top UN official in Lebanon said on Wednesday.

Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has killed more than 2,100 people, most of them in the last few weeks, and forced 1.2 million from their homes, according to the Lebanese government. Israel says it has no choice but to strike Hizbullah so that tens of thousands of Israelis can return to homes they fled under Hizbullah rocket fire.

The Hamas attack a year ago killed about 1,200 people while about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, the Gaza health ministry says. Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced and much of the enclave has been laid to waste. – Reuters.