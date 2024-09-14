Israeli air strikes leave at least 14 dead in Gaza

Israeli soldiers drive next to destroyed buildings following air strikes during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP/PA

At least 14 people have died after Israeli air strikes targeted central and southern Gaza overnight into Saturday, civil defence officials have said.

The news emerged as friends and family members of a Turkish-American activist killed by an Israeli solider prepared to honour her in a funeral.

The air strikes in Gaza City hit one home housing 11 people, including women and children, and another strike hit a tent in Khan Younis housing Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s civil defence said on Saturday.

They followed air strikes earlier this week that hit a tent camp on Tuesday and United Nations school housing displaced people on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American activist killed on September 6th by an Israeli soldier, was returned to her home town late on Friday accompanied by a police honour guard, the official Turkish news agency reported.

Israeli soldiers take up positions next to an entrance of a tunnel which the military says Hamas militants used in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP/PA

Draped in a Turkish flag, the coffin carrying her remains was carried from a hearse to a hospital in Didim by six officers in ceremonial uniform.

Her funeral is due to be held in the coastal town in western Turkey later on Saturday.

The 26-year-old activist from Seattle, who held US and Turkish citizenship, was killed after a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli protester who witnessed the shooting.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that Ms Eygi was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces. Turkey announced it will conduct its own investigation into her death.

Anadolu Agency reported her body arrived in Didim after a postmortem examination at the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute.

As Ms Eygi’s family watched the coffin being unloaded, her mother had to be helped by medics, the agency said.

Her death earned condemnation from US secretary of state Antony Blinken as the United States, Egypt and Qatar push for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed on September 6th by an Israeli soldier. Photograph: Eygi family/International Solidarity Movement via AP/PA

Talks have repeatedly bogged down as Israel and Hamas accuse each other of making new and unacceptable demands.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an October 7th attack on southern Israel.

They abducted another 250 people and are still holding about 100 hostage after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong ceasefire in November.

Around a third of the remaining hostages are believed to be dead.

It has caused vast destruction and displaced about 90 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times, and plunged the territory into a severe humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its count, but says women and children make up just over half of the dead.

Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants in the war. – PA