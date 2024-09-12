Rolling crises propel Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood to largest number of seats in election

Jordan’s Islamic Action Front (IAF) has won 31 seats, the largest number, in Tuesday’s election for the kingdom’s 138-seat parliament. The political arm of Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood, the IAF, tripled its representation from 10 seats in the 2020 poll.

“We are happy with these results and with the confidence placed in us by the Jordanian people,” IAF head Wael al-Saqqa told news agency AFP. “Gaza, Palestine and Jerusalem are all part of the official and popular compass in Jordan and we will work on mobilising” to “gain their rights and defend them”, he said. He pledged Jordanians would provide Palestinians with “financial and other assistance and be their lungs on the path of liberation and achieving their right to a free state”.

While the other 101 seats were divided among tribal, leftist and loyalist candidates, the IAF’s 22.5 per cent representation could give the Brotherhood disproportionate influence at this time of trouble. The Gaza war, economic crisis, corruption and electoral reforms have contributed to the IAF’s achievement.

The Brotherhood has been in the vanguard of popular anti-war protests that have mobilised Jordanians from all communities rather than just half of the population that is of Palestinian refugee origin. While demanding the cancellation of Jordan’s 1994 peace treaty with Israel, these demonstrations have provided occasions for protests against resource-poor Jordan’s enduring economic meltdown. Unemployment stands at 24 per cent overall while poverty rates range from 24 per cent in urban areas to 67 per cent in refugee camps.

Conditions have worsened during the Gaza war due to the collapse of tourism and high costs of Red Sea shipping. Nevertheless, hard-pressed Jordanians have contributed to humanitarian aid for Gaza while their government has initiated flights to parachute food and medicine into the strip.

The 2022 reforms were designed to democratise the political system by empowering parties and boosting participation in cities and towns. Women secured 27 seats, including 18 reserved through a quota system. Former laws favoured rural and tribal districts and independents over party candidates.

While turnout in Tuesday’s election was low at 32.25 per cent, this was an improvement on 29 per cent in 2020. Many Jordanians do not see the point in voting as big decisions are taken by the king.

The Muslim Brotherhood has participated in Jordan’s political life since it became independent in 1946. The movement is comfortable with Jordan’s Hashemite monarchs, who claim direct descent from the Prophet Muhammad. The Hashemites ruled Islam’s holy cities Mecca and Medina from the 10th to early 20th centuries. In 1921 Britain installed the great-grandfather of current King Abdullah II in Amman. In 1957, the Brotherhood backed the monarchy when pan-Arab nationalists plotted a coup. Since then, the Brotherhood has operated as a critical but loyal opposition.