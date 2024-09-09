Death toll from Israeli strikes on Syria reportedly rises to 18

Vendors display wares outside heavily damaged buildings in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli strikes overnight across central Syria have killed 18 people, according to a UK-based war monitor.

Among those killed are eight Syrian fighters, with 32 others injured, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights following attacks that destroyed military and scientific facilities where Iran-backed armed groups were said to have been present.

Two regional intelligence sources told Reuters that a major military research centre for chemical arms production near Masyaf had been hit several times. It is believed to house a team of Iranian military experts involved in weapons production.

“At around 23.20 on Sunday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of northwestern Lebanon, targeting a number of military sites in the central region (of Syria),” a military source told the news agency.

“Our air defence systems confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them,” the source added, without providing further details.

The strike in Syria reportedly targeted several sites near the cities of Homs, Hama and Tartus. The attacks damaged a highway in Hama province, sparking fires. Local media also reported strikes around the coastal city of Tartus, along with the city of Homs.

Since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes there, targeting pro-Iranian groups in particular.

Elsewhere, Jordan’s foreign ministry has said it believes the killing of three Israeli civilians at a border crossing in the occupied West Bank was an individual act. A gunman crossing from Jordan carried out the shooting before security forces shot him dead on Sunday, Israeli authorities said.

The Israel Defence Forces said the victims were private security guards.

The Jordanian ministry said the attack was being investigated and that it “rejected and condemned violence and targeting civilians for any reason”.

Israel announced the closure of its land crossings with Jordan, and later said all would reopen on Monday.

Speaking after the attack, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said it was “a difficult day”, adding: “A loathsome terrorist murdered in cold blood three of our civilians.”

An Israeli air strike in northern Gaza has killed a senior aid official and four members of his family. Gaza’s civil defence group, which fights fires and rescues people trapped in rubble, said its deputy director for northern Gaza, Mohammed Morsi, had been killed in the air strike.

The organisation said four members of his family also died in the bombing of Mr Morsi’s house in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp, northeast of Gaza City.

Huge numbers of Israelis again poured into the streets on Sunday to protest against the government’s failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza.

The new protest came a week after one of the largest demonstrations of the war after the discovery of another six dead hostages in Gaza, and after Mr Netanyahu pushed back against pressure for a ceasefire deal and declared that “no one will preach to me”. – Guardian