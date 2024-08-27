Israeli air strike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, security source says

One source said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired. Two days earlier, Hizbollah and the Israeli military engaged in an intense exchange of fire. Above, a Hizbollah unmanned aerial vehicle crossing from Lebanon is intercepted by an Israeli fighter jet over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border on August 25th. Photograph: European Pressphoto Agency

An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck travelling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.

The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.

One of the sources said it was likely the military equipment being transported was a damaged rocket launcher on the way to be repaired.

Two days earlier, the Lebanese militant group Hizbollah and the Israeli military engaged in one of the most intense exchanges of fire between them over the last 10 months amid fears that Israel’s war in Gaza would become a wider regional conflict.

Hizbollah fired drones and rockets at Israel early on Sunday to avenge a top military commander killed by Israel last month.

Israel has said its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday destroyed Hizbollah rocket launch sites and prevented a wider attack by the group. Hizbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the attack had gone as planned and that Israeli strikes afterwards had damaged some Hizbollah launch sites.

On Tuesday, a UN peacekeeping force told Reuters that it had detected a rocket launch from near one of its positions in southern Lebanon. - Reuters