Israeli aircraft strike several Hizbullah targets in Lebanon, military says

Israeli aircraft carried out attacks against Hizbullah in Lebanon overnight, the Israeli military said on Sunday, after a rocket that it said the group fired at a soccer pitch killed 12 people, including children.
“Overnight, the IAF struck a series of Hizbullah terror targets both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon, including weapons caches and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Chabriha, Borj El Chmali, and Beqaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa,” the military said.
[ At least 10 killed in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after rockets fired from LebanonOpens in new window ]
Meanwhile, Iran warned Israel on Sunday against what it called any “new adventure” in Lebanon, in a statement issued by foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.
Israeli authorities blamed Iran-backed Lebanese group Hizbullah for a rocket attack that hit a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killing 12 people on Saturday, and vowed to inflict a heavy response.
Its foreign ministry said the group was ‘unequivocally responsible’ for Saturday’s attack. Hizbullah has denied responsibility for the strike. – Reuters