Gaza conflict: UN Security Council backs ceasefire plan and urges Hamas to accept deal

An overall view as the UN Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in the Middle East at UN headquarters in New York. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council on Monday night backed a proposal outlined by president Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and urged the Palestinian militants to accept the deal aimed at ending the eight-month-long war.

Hamas welcomed the adoption of the US-drafted resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to co-operate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan “that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance.”

Russia abstained from the UN vote, while the remaining 14 security council members voted in favour of the resolution supporting a three-phase ceasefire plan laid out by Mr Biden on May 31st that he described as an Israeli initiative.

“Today we voted for peace,” US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council after the vote.

The resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, states that Israel has accepted it, calls on Hamas to agree to it and “urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition”.

Algeria, the only Arab member of the council, supported the resolution because “we believe it can represent a step forward toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire,” Algeria’s UN ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council.

“It offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians,” he said. “It’s time to halt the killing.”

The resolution also goes into detail about the proposal, and spells out that “if the negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will still continue as long as negotiations continue.”

However, it did not contain enough detail for Moscow. Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia asked what Israel had specifically agreed to and said the security council should not be signing up to agreements with “vague parameters”.

“We did not wish to block the resolution simply because it, as much as we understand, is supported by the Arab world,” Mr Nebenzia told the council.

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan was present for the vote, but did not address the council. Instead, senior Israeli UN diplomat Reut Shapir Ben Naftaly told the body that Israel’s goals in Gaza had always been clear.

“Israel is committed to these goals – to free all the hostages, to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities and to ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future,” she said. “It is Hamas that is preventing this war from ending. Hamas and Hamas alone.”

The council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over an October 7th attack by its militants.

More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. – Reuters

