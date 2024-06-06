Civilians endangered by Israel’s use of outlawed white phosphorus, Human Rights Watch says

Damage after an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese town of Wadi Jilo: When used in populated areas, white phosphorus can 'inflict death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering'. Photograph: Mahmoud Al-Zayyat/AFP

Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus in populated areas in southern Lebanon is endangering civilians and prompting them to flee their villages, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The non-governmental organisation said on Wednesday that it has “verified the use of white phosphorus munitions by Israeli forces in at least 17 municipalities across south Lebanon since October 2023”, including five villages where airburst munitions were employed over residential areas.

A volatile chemical substance used in artillery shells, bombs and rockets, white phosphorus ignites when exposed to oxygen and can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions, but it can cause serious burns and start fires.

When used in populated areas, it can “inflict death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering” as well as torch homes, agricultural areas and other civilian facilities, according to HRW. The organisation said that, under international humanitarian law, the use of airburst white phosphorus indiscriminately in populated areas is unlawful and violates injunctions to avoid civilian harm.

HRW interviewed eight residents of targeted villages and reviewed 47 photographs and videos posted on social media and provided to researchers. It found white phosphorus had landed on rooftops of homes in Kafr Kila, Mays al-Jabal, Boustane, Markaba, and Aita al-Chaab. Boustane’s mayor said two villagers suffering from asphyxiation after inhaling white phosphorus smoke were rushed to hospital on October 15th.

HRW did not find evidence of burn injuries but learned of possible respiratory damage.

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Wednesday that chemical exposure had injured at least 178 people. Lebanese media reported white phosphorus munitions this week set woodlands on fire in the Hasbaya region near the villages of Kfar Shuba and Odaisseh.

Ramzi Kaiss, HRW’s Lebanon researcher, said: “Israel forces should immediately stop using white phosphorus munitions in populated areas, especially when less-harmful alternatives are readily available.” He urged immediate international action to ban white phosphorus.

HRW recommended that Beirut call on the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute crimes committed in Lebanon since Israel and Hizbullah began mounting the latest cross-border exchanges. These exchanges followed Israel’s invasion of Gaza, which came in response to the October 7th raid on southern Israel by Hamas.

The fighting – the worst hostilities between Hizbullah and Israel since they fought a war in 2006 – has forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes on both sides of the border. Israeli strikes have killed some 300 Hizbullah fighters in Lebanon and about 80 civilians, according to a Reuters tally. Attacks from Lebanon have killed 18 Israeli soldiers and 10 civilians, Israel says.

Israel’s government press office did not respond to The Irish Times’s request for a comment on the HRW report.