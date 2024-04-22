Netanyahu vows to fight US sanctions on Israeli army unit accused of violations in West Bank

Binyamin Netanyahu has said he will fight against any efforts to impose sanctions on Israeli military units. Photograph: LEO CORREA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said he will fight against any efforts to impose sanctions on Israeli military units, amid reports that an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) battalion is facing US sanctions over its treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to reports in the Israeli media, US state department officials have confirmed they are preparing to impose sanctions on the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion, which has been accused of serious human rights violations against Palestinians.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday the United States was also considering similar moves against other police and military units.

The highly significant move, which would be the first time the US government has targeted an IDF unit, comes as the US Congress voted for $26bn (€24bn) in new emergency aid to Israel.

READ MORE

“If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the IDF – I will fight it with all my strength,” the Israeli prime minister said in a statement.

“I’ve been working in recent weeks against the sanctioning of Israeli citizens, including in my conversations with the American administration,” Mr Netanyahu wrote on X.

“At a time when our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, the intention to issue sanctions against a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low,” he added.

The IDF said it was unaware of any sanctions in force against any of its units and added: “If a decision is made on the matter, it will be reviewed.”

The sanctions, which would be imposed under the 1997 Leahy law, would prohibit the transfer of US military aid to the unit and prevent soldiers and officers participating in training either with the US military or in programmes that receive US funding.

The reported plans were disclosed as Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday night killed 22 people, including 18 children, according to health officials in Gaza.

Most appear to have been victims in the second of two air strikes, which killed 17 children and two women from the same extended family, according to hospital records.

On Friday, the United States and European Union separately announced new sanctions against far-right Israeli groups and NGOs linked to settler violence as well as high-profile individuals, including Bentzi Gopstein, who has been a close political ally of Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Biden administration in particular has appeared more comfortable condemning Israeli actions and policies in the West Bank than in Gaza, where Israel is fighting Hamas in a six-month conflict that has displaced more than 85 per cent of the coastal strip’s population and killed 34,000 Palestinians, many of them civilians.

Israel’s military intelligence head has resigned, according to Israeli media reports.

Aharon Haliva, who was the general in command of the IDF’s military intelligence directorate on October 7th, has resigned over the failure of Israel’s military to prevent the attack inside southern Israel by Hamas that day, according to the reports.

Mr Haliva had already indicated he would step down after the war was concluded, and looks set to stay in the role until a replacement is appointed, but Hebrew news outlet Ynet has published an image of his resignation letter. – Guardian