Middle East crisis: US and Israel in talks to revive Washington trip to discuss planned attack on Rafah

Israel-Hamas war: People shop from vendors in an open-air market amid destruction in Gaza City. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israel and the United States have revived talks on an official, high-level visit to Washington to discuss the planned offensive on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The talks were cancelled after Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted angrily to the US decision to abstain in a UN security council vote on a ceasefire, allowing it to pass.

“So we’re now working with them to find a convenient date that’s obviously going to work for both sides,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. No date has been finalised yet.

The delegation to the United States was meant to discuss a promised ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is overflowing with displaced civilians. Israel has so far rejected American appeals to call off the planned assault.

Elsewhere, Ireland is to seek to widen the definition of genocide to include blocking humanitarian aid in a landmark International Court of Justice case against Israel.

The Irish Government will intervene in the case taken by South Africa and argue that restricting food and other essentials in Gaza may constitute genocidal intent, Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said on Wednesday.

In Gaza, Israeli forces surrounded two hospitals in Khan Younis, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry said 12 people, including some children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a camp for the displaced.

The Palestinian Red Crescent warned that thousands were trapped in the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis and said “their lives are in danger”.

A gunman opened fire on vehicles in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, wounding at least three people, including a 13 year-old boy, emergency services said.

The Israeli military said soldiers had blocked routes in the area, adjacent to the town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, following reports and were pursuing the gunman.

Israeli media said a man wearing military uniform opened fire on passing vehicles, hitting a school bus, in which a 13 year-old boy was hurt by shrapnel, and wounding two other men in separate cars.

A series of Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon killed 16 people and a barrage of rockets fired by the militant group Hizbullah killed one Israeli man, making Wednesday the deadliest day in more than five months of fighting along the border, reports Associated Press.

A human rights official has resigned from the US state department over Gaza saying the Biden administration is flouting US law by continuing to arm Israel, and is hushing up evidence the United States had seen on Israeli human rights abuses.

At least 32,490 Palestinians have been killed and 74,889 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7th, according to the latest figures from the Gaza health ministry. – Agencies