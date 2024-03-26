Israel cancels Washington meeting after UN vote for Gaza ceasefire

Ambassadors, except for US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (C), raise their hands to vote for a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Photograph: EPA

Israel has cancelled a meeting in Washington after the United States declined to veto a UN security council resolution on Monday that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu took the step after the United States abstained in the vote, which saw the resolution passed 14-0 after the other council members all voted in favour.

The resolution was put forward by the 10 elected council members who voiced their frustration with more than five months of deadlock between the major powers. Applause broke out in the chamber after the vote.

The text demanded “an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire”. It also demanded the release of hostages but did not make a truce dependent on them being freed, as Washington had previously demanded.

Mr Netanyahu alleged the US had “abandoned its policy in the UN” with Monday’s abstention, giving hope to Hamas of a truce without giving up its hostages, and therefore “harming both the war effort and the effort to release the hostages”.

The UN vote result sets up the strongest public clash between US president Joe Biden and Mr Netanyahu since the war began.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the United States was disappointed in the decision to cancel the Israeli delegation’s visit.

However, a previously arranged US visit by Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant went ahead.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin will meet Mr Gallant on Tuesday and discuss ways to defeat Hamas other than conducting a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Pentagon said.

Israel says it cannot defeat Hamas without going into Rafah, where it says the group has four battalions composed of thousands of fighters.

On Monday Mr Gallant met US secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Blinken underscored in the meeting with Mr Gallant that alternatives existed to a ground invasion of Rafah that would both better ensure Israel’s security and protect Palestinian civilians, the state department said.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health department, and driven a third of Gaza’s population to the brink of starvation. The offensive is in response to Hamas’s October 7th attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Hamas-led militants took about 250 people hostage and are still holding about 100 hostages, plus the remains of about 30 others, after most of the rest were freed during a ceasefire last year in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. – Agencies