Middle East crisis: Blinken to meet Netanyahu amid EU and US pressure for Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Hamas war: displaced Palestinians fill containers with water from a truck in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: EPA

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is to meet the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, as he heads to Israel for talks amid growing US and EU pressure for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Blinken is due to press for a truce as the United States prepares to put a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to a vote of the UN security council.

The United States, Israel’s main backer, announced it would submit the resolution on Friday, after repeatedly using its veto power to block other similarly worded resolutions, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP).

China said on Friday it supported steps by the UN security council to end fighting in Gaza, while not saying whether Beijing, a permanent council member with veto power, would support the US draft resolution, reports AFP.

The US draft resolution to be put to a vote in the UN security council on Friday morning also reflects greater urgency in Washington’s position. It is the first time the Biden administration has put forward language calling for an “immediate ceasefire”, although it continues to link a truce with a hostage deal.

The US move comes as Israel said its spy chief, David Barnea, would travel to Qatar on Friday to meet truce mediators.

Mr Blinken said on Thursday in Cairo that a major Israeli ground assault on the southern Gaza town of Rafah would be “a mistake” and unnecessary to defeating Hamas. His comments underscore the further souring of relations between the US and Israel.

Mr Blinken is on his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war began in October. It’s understood growing disagreements between Mr Netanyahu and the US president, Joe Biden, over the prosecution of the war could overshadow those talks.

EU leaders have overcome their differences to call for an “immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza.

The EU declaration, at a Brussels summit late on Thursday, marked the first time European leaders had agreed a declaration on the Middle East since October.

In Gaza, Israel said it expected to continue attacks on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City for a few more days. The facility, where residents reported tanks, gunfire and flames on Thursday, is the only partially working medical facility in the north of the enclave and has already been under attack for four days.

Israel says Hamas gunmen are holding out at the medical complex, something Hamas denies. – Guardian