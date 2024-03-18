Netanyahu agrees to send officials to US to discuss prospective Rafah operation

US President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday in their first interaction in more than a month. Photograph: AP

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss with Biden administration officials a prospective Rafah operation, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

“We’ve arrived at a point where each side has been making clear to the other its perspective,” Mr Sullivan said.

The White House has been sceptical of Netanyahu’s plan to carry out an operation in the southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as Israel looks to eliminate Hamas following Hamas’ deadly October 7th attack.

The announcement came after US President Joe Biden and Mr Netanyahu spoke on Monday, their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza and the conduct of war.

The call came after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticised Mr Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections.

They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics.

Mr Biden has not endorsed Mr Schumer’s call for election but said he thought he gave a “good speech” that reflected the concerns of many Americans.

Biden administration officials have warned that they would not support such an operation without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

The Biden-Netanyahu call also comes as the United Nations food agency on Monday issued more dire warnings about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The World Food Programme warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza, where 70 per cent of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger, and that a further escalation of the war could push around half of Gaza’s population to the brink of starvation.

Mr Netanyahu spoke out against the American criticism on Sunday, describing calls for a new election as “wholly inappropriate”.

Netanyahu told Fox News Channel that Israel never would have called for a new US election after the September 11th, 2001 attacks, and he denounced Mr Schumer’s comments as inappropriate.

“We’re not a banana republic,” he said. “The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they’ll elect, and it’s not something that will be foisted on us.”