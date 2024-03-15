Hamas issues ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes exchanging Israeli hostages

Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and the ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli “woman recruits”, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, according to the proposal.

A deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage, Hamas said in its proposal.

The Palestinian Islamist militant group said all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan.

Meanwhile, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa, an ally and leading business figure as prime minister with a mandate to help reform the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run WAFA news agency said on Thursday.

Mr Mustafa’s appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul and revitalise the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where it is based.

As president, Mr Abbas remains by far the most powerful figure in the Palestinian Authority, but the appointment of a new government was a demonstration of his willingness to meet international demands for change in the administration.

Mr Mustafa, who helped organise the reconstruction of Gaza following a previous conflict, was assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of the area, which has been shattered by more than five months of war, and reform Palestinian Authority institutions, WAFA said.

Mr Mustafa replaces former prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February.

The Palestinian Authority, set up three decades ago under the interim peace agreement known as the Oslo Accords, exercises limited governance over parts of the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state.

But it may also play a key role in administering Gaza once fighting ends even though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to its involvement in running the enclave.

The PA, controlled by Mr Abbas’s Fatah political faction, has long had a strained relationship with Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, and the two factions fought a brief war before Fatah was expelled from the territory in 2007.

However it has repeatedly condemned the Israeli invasion of the Strip, following the Hamas-led assault on Israel on October 7th, and it has said it must play a role in running Gaza after the war. - Reuters

