Gaza death toll is now more than 30,000, says Hamas-run health ministry

A boy plays next to barbed wire near a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza began nearly five months ago, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.

The figure does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants and cannot be independently verified.

At least 79 people died overnight across the Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

Mediators say a truce deal between Israel and Hamas could be just days away, as aid agencies sound the alarm of a looming famine in Gaza’s north.

READ MORE

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday the group is showing flexibility in negotiations with Israel but at the same time it was ready to continue fighting. Another Hamas official said: “The gap is still wide.”

The two sides have been negotiating around a draft framework that would reportedly see a six-week pause in fighting and the release of hostages held in captivity by Hamas for Palestinians who have been detained by Israel.

Qatar has accused Israel of facilitating “the deliberate starvation of the Palestinian people” and called on the international community to apply more pressure on Israel, saying it was “painful” that the delivery of aid was still an issue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said “There are two and a half million people living in complete absence of health and emergency services. Aid should be freely provided without restrictions.”

Israel has stopped issuing visas for international staff of humanitarian organisations that work in occupied Palestinian territories, hampering efforts to get food and other vital supplies into Gaza.

Dozens of foreign aid workers, including heads of organisations, have had to leave Israel and the Palestinian territories, or are overstaying their visas and risking deportation so they can continue working, an alliance of aid groups has warned.

The United States is considering airdropping aid into Gaza from US military planes because the deliveries of essentials into the area has become more difficult, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters.

Canada also says it is working to airdrop aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

The war started after the October 7th attacks by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 200 were taken hostage. – Guardian