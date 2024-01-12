‘This is no genocide’: Israel says International Court of Justice lacks jurisdiction over Gaza conflict

Legal Counselor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Tal Becker (C) looks on at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on January 12th, 2024, prior to the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa. Photograph: Getty Images

Israel said on Friday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has no jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention to order it to halt its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israel did not have the needed “special intent” to commit crimes under the Genocide Convention, its lawyer said at the second day of hearings of a case in which South Africa has demanded an immediate end of Israel’s offensive against the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas that runs Gaza.

“This is no genocide. South Africa tells us only half the story,” lawyer Malcolm Shaw said.

Israel is calling on the ICJ to reject the demands of South Africa for an immediate end to its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

“The application and request should be rejected for what they are - a libel,” Israel’s foreign ministry legal adviser, Tal Becker, told the ICJ on the second day of hearings on a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of “genocidal acts” in its offensive against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

The UN’s top court is expected to rule on the emergency measures demanded later this month.

