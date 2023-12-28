Israel warns time for diplomacy is ‘running out’ amid efforts to find an end to the conflict

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its northern command, along the border with Lebanon, was in a 'state of very high readiness'. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

As Israel pounded targets in the Gaza Strip from the air and sea Wednesday, a member of the country’s war Cabinet threatened action on a second front, along the border with Lebanon, where Iranian-backed militia Hizbullah has fired rocket barrages into Israel.

“I say to our friends around the world: The situation in the northern border necessitates change,” the war Cabinet member, Benny Gantz said. “The time for a diplomatic solution is running out. If the world and the government of Lebanon don’t act to stop the fire toward northern communities and to push Hizbullah away from the border, the IDF will do that.” The reference was to the Israel Defense Forces.

The threat of a wider war has preoccupied the United States and its allies since the start of the conflict in Gaza, and has only grown as three Iranian-backed groups – Hamas, Hizbullah and Houthis in Yemen – launch attacks toward Israel as well as on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The concern prompted the United States to dispatch two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in the weeks after the October 7th Hamas-led attacks on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its northern command, along the border with Lebanon, was in a “state of very high readiness.” The military’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, said, “We need to be prepared to strike if required.”

Tensions rose even higher this week after Iran accused Israel of killing Brigadier General Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s revolutionary guard, in a missile strike in Syria. On Wednesday, a cortege of mourners accompanied his body through the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala, and a representative of the revolutionary guard, Ramezan Sharif, again threatened retaliation against Israel.

Hints of division among Israel’s adversaries emerged Wednesday when Sharif claimed that Hamas’ October 7th attack was prompted not by long-standing grievances with Israel but for the 2020 killing of Majar General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite quds force, in a US drone strike in Iraq. Hamas rejected the suggestion.

US officials have been wary that tit-for-tat attacks in the region could escalate into a larger, regional fight, but early Tuesday, the United States conducted a round of airstrikes in Iraq on facilities it said were being used by Iranian proxies. The strikes followed a series of attacks by the militants in Iraq, including a drone attack hours earlier on an Irbil air base in which three U.S. service members were injured.

An Israeli official said Wednesday that secretary of state Antony Blinken plans to visit Israel in early January to discuss the war in Gaza and plans for how the Palestinian territory will be governed when the conflict ends. The visit will be Blinken’s fourth to the region since the October 7th attacks. On each of his earlier trips, Blinken has also stopped in several Arab capitals.

Israel has been under pressure by European governments and the United Nations to agree to an immediate ceasefire, but with Hamas and Israel staking out seemingly intractable conditions in public, diplomats said it appeared that a deal for a lasting truce remained far off.

In Israel on Wednesday, a day after the military said it had expanded operations in central areas of Gaza, air raid sirens sounded along the border at least three times – a measure of the seeming durability of Hamas’ capabilities to fight and threaten Israel.

Since the October 7th attack on southern Israel Hamas and other armed groups have fired about 12,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, one-quarter of them on October 7th, according to the Israeli government. Israel has hit Gaza with a near-relentless barrage of strikes.

More than 11 weeks after the Hamas-led attack that set off the war, the Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday that Israel had returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians to Gaza.

In Gaza, Israeli soldiers were engaged in house-to-house battles in a neighborhood outside Gaza city, where there has been fighting for weeks, the military said. Earlier this week, Halevi said that the military was “close to completing” the dismantling of Hamas battalions in northern Gaza, but that given the dense urban environment, “it cannot be said that we killed them all.”

The war, he said, “will continue for many more months.”

Since the start of the conflict, both Israel and Hamas have made hard-line statements in public even as talks have continued in private, often through the Qatari government, which brokered a November truce that opened the door to a hostage-for-prisoner exchange and more humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The Egyptian government has circulated a proposal calling for further exchanges of hostages and prisoners as a step toward a permanent ceasefire, according to three diplomats in the region who insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. But the diplomats cautioned that neither Israel nor Hamas appeared close to agreeing.

On Monday night, Israel’s war cabinet discussed various truce proposals on the table, including the Egyptian one, according to an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential deliberations. Israeli officials have continued to tell the public to expect a long and difficult war ahead.

Hamas has appeared to dismiss any deal to release the remaining hostages if it does not include a sustainable end to hostilities. In an interview on Wednesday, Zaher Jabareen, a member of the group’s political leadership, said the first step had to be an end to the killing of people in Gaza.

“Our position, which we communicated to all the parties, is that we are asking for a comprehensive cease-fire before we talk about other issues,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

2023 The New York Times Company