UN Security Council approves Gaza aid boost, calls for steps on ‘sustainable cessation’ of fighting

Members of the United Nations Security Council gather to vote on two resolutions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict in New York on Friday. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”.

The vote came after a week of delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States. The US and Russia abstained while the other 13 members of the council voted in favour.

As the fighting in Gaza continued, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday that a quarter of Palestinian households – roughly 500,000 people – are facing “catastrophic conditions”, warning there is a risk of famine if the war continues.

“No one in Gaza is safe from starvation,” said Cindy McCain from the WFP.

“Humanitarian access is needed now for supplies to flow into and throughout Gaza and for civilians to safely receive life-saving aid.”

The Israeli army is extending its military operation to the central Gaza Strip. On Thursday, troops engaged militants on the outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp and on Friday the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) called on residents of the al-Bureij refugee camp and nearby neighbourhoods to immediately evacuate to shelters in the southern city of Dir al-Balah.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7th when Israel launched its attack after 1,200 people were killed by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel and 240 kidnapped.

Israeli troops walk through the destruction in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant issued a new threat against Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, who is believed to be hiding in the Hamas tunnel network under the southern city of Khan Younis.

“One thing is clear, Yahya Sinwar now hears the IDF tanks above him, the Air Force bombs and the IDF’s operations. He will also meet the barrels of our guns soon,” Mr Gallant said.

The IDF has divided the war into three stages. The first stage was the massive bombardment of the entire Gaza Strip. The second stage, which is ongoing, is the ground operation. The third stage, expected to begin in January, will include the presence of troops in the area in a defensive deployment and the creation of a security zone that will separate Gaza from the Israeli communities close to the border.

The family of Gadi Haggai (73) who was thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from kibbutz Nir Oz was informed on Friday that he was killed in the October 7th attack. His body was taken to Gaza, where it’s currently being held.

On Thursday, Hamas reiterated its refusal to release any captives before a permanent end to the war. Israel has said it is open to another humanitarian pause lasting a week or two to get more hostages out, but that the war will continue until Hamas is no longer a military threat.

Despite the clear differences between Israel and Hamas over another hostage release deal, individuals involved in the contacts do not believe they have reached a dead end.

A Qatari delegation is in Egypt discussing various options and in a few days Mossad director David Barnea is likely to meet again with the Qatari delegation in an effort to reopen the indirect channel of communication with Hamas.

Sources involved in the contacts described the current round of talks as more difficult and complex than the previous round last month that ended with 110 hostages being freed.

Heavy fighting continued on Friday between Israel and Iran-backed Hizbullah fighters in south Lebanon. Israel hit targets deep inside south Lebanon after an Israeli soldier was killed on the border in a Hizbullah rocket strike.