Irish troops unharmed as Unifil patrol hit by Israeli gunfire in southern Lebanon

Oran McDonnell from Kildare is greeted by his partner Jessica McGann on his return from south Lebanon along with over 200 Irish troops from the 122nd Infantry Battalion to Dublin Airport. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Defence Forces has confirmed no Irish troops were harmed when a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) patrol was hit by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun of southern Lebanon.

There were no casualties. Unifil condemned the attack on its peacekeepers, calling it “deeply troubling”.

“We strongly remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk,” it said in a statement.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that no troops from the 123rd Inf Bn were involved in the recent incident near Aytaroun in South Lebanon,” a statement on X said. “The patrol was not from the battalion despite being in their area of operations.”

READ MORE

Pte Ciaran Long from Tramore with members of his family on his return to Dublin Airport following a six-month deployment to Lebanon Photograph: Alan Betson

Meanwhile, more than 200 Irish troops who had been deployed to South Lebanon returned to Ireland on Saturday morning.

Members of the122nd Infantry Battalion had been in Lebanon for six months as part of the Unifil peacekeeping force. The majority of the personnel are drawn from the 12th Infantry Battalion based in Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick City.

They are being replaced by troops from the 123rd Infantry Battalion, who will also serve six months in the region, which has seen an upsurge in fighting between Lebanese Hizbullah militants and the Israeli Defence Forces in recent weeks.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023