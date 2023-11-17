Children of Irish-Palestinian man have left Gaza via Rafah crossing into Egypt

Khalid El-Astal photographed with his wife Ashwak Jendia (left) who was killed in Gaza, and children Ali (4) and Sara (1)

Sara and Ali el-Astal, the children of Irish-Palestinian man Khalid el-Astal, have left Gaza and are crossing into Egypt, after an administrative issue temporarily delayed their leaving the embattled enclave on Thursday.

A representative from the Irish Embassy in Cairo is accompanying the young children, Mr el-Astal said on Friday, along with his brother-in-law, Mohammed Jendia.

Mr el-Astal, who is based in Naas, Co Kildare, said he hopes to see his children in the coming days.

Mr el-Astal’s children were wounded in an airstrike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, a number of weeks ago, but have since recovered. Mr el-Astal’s wife, Ashwak Jendia, died after sustaining severe injuries in the same airstrike.

READ MORE

[ Israel-Hamas war: UN warns of ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ in Gaza ]

[ Ireland faces embarrassment as just 35 troops volunteer for EU Battlegroup ]

Mr el-Astal said that it was his wife’s wish that her children move to Ireland. “We are doing everything for her,” Mr el-Astal said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Friday that a number of Irish citizens and their families are in the process of crossing into Egypt. Embassy staff are present at the border.

A total of 23 Irish citizens left Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, among them were family groups with children, and a further three people left on Thursday.

Mr el-Astal last saw his children earlier this year, before he left Gaza to work in Saudi Arabia.

Mr el-Astal, who was born in Belfast and lived there until the age of eight, was unable to reach his young family when the war broke out in Gaza in early October.

His wife, Ms Jendia, succumbed to burn injuries sustained in an Israeli strike after being treated for several days in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

“My dream was to take her outside, to Ireland, together,” Mr el-Astal said, speaking to The Irish Times earlier this month.

Mr el-Astal relocated to Ireland in early November, in the hope that he could move his children here.

The first Irish citizens to escape Gaza since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war left the enclave on Wednesday.

“Twenty-six Irish citizens and dependants were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday and Thursday and are receiving support from the Irish Embassy in Cairo,” a DFA spokesperson said on Friday.

More to follow.