Israel-Hamas war: Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza, says president Isaac Herzog

Israel will have strong force in Gaza for some time, says president Isaac Herzog. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog said Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza and would have to maintain a strong force there for the near future to prevent Hamas from re-emerging in the Palestinian enclave, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“If we pull back, then who will take over? We can’t leave a vacuum. We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air,” Mr Herzog said in an interview with the Financial Times..

“But no one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again”, he said.

Last week, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel will “for an indefinite period” have security responsibility of the enclave after the war but the United States pushed back saying Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas.

READ MORE

Mr Herzog said that Israel’s government was discussing many ideas about how Gaza would be run once the war between Israel and Hamas ends and said that he assumed that the United States and “our neighbours in the region” would have some involvement in the post-conflict order.

[ First Irish citizens to escape from Gaza conflict cross into Egypt ]

[ Unicef chief calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire ]

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he had made it clear to Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.”

Israel began its campaign against the Islamist group that rules Gaza after militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7th Israel says 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people taken hostage in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.

Israel has put Gaza’s population of 2.3 million under siege and carried out an aerial bombardment. Gaza health officials, considered reliable by the United Nations, say about 11,500 Palestinians are confirmed killed, around 40 per cent of them children, and more are buried under the rubble.

Meanwhile, The first Irish citizens to escape from Gaza since war erupted there a month ago crossed into Egypt on Wednesday amid hopes that more will be able to follow in the coming days.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who travelled to Egypt as part of intense diplomatic efforts and will visit Israel and Palestine on Thursday, confirmed that 23 Irish citizens and their dependents exited Gaza on Wednesday and were received at the Rafah crossing by a team from the embassy in Cairo. - Reuters