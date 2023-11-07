Sinn Féin leader ‘absolutely not’ overruled by party on call to expel Israeli ambassador – Ó Broin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was “absolutely not” overruled by her party when it took the decision to call for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador on Friday, a senior TD has said.

As late as Thursday Ms McDonald was responding to criticism by people on social media platform X that Sinn Féin had not called for ambassador Dana Erlich’s expulsion, with the Sinn Féin leader emphasising the party’s call for a ceasefire.

Then on Friday, during a visit to the North, Ms McDonald said Ms Erlich’s position is untenable.

Senior Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin insisted that the change in policy came about due to the “deteriorating” situation in Gaza.

He said more than 10,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which is taking place in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel last month.

Put to him at a press conference at Leinster House that Ms McDonald was defending Sinn Féin’s position on X the day before it called for the ambassador’s expulsion, Mr Ó Broin said the party engages with people online “all the time”.

He said the party had structures for making decisions.

“And while we have the Oireachtas team here and Mary Lou is the leader of the party, we also have Assembly members, we also have an international department. As it happened it was a meeting of all of those people on that day. And they took the decision - and I think it’s the right decision, particularly given the deteriorating situation in Gaza - to move a step further and call for the withdrawal of diplomatic status.”

He rejected a suggestion that Ms McDonald had been overruled by her party.

He said: “The party makes decisions democratically. I know that’s sometimes hard for some people to accept, but we take decisions on a democratic basis. And also, as the situation changes, we’re entitled to then change and advance our position.”

Mr Ó Broin said if a ceasefire had been called a week ago, the issue wouldn’t have arisen. “But it hadn’t been called. The situation is getting worse. And we’re trying to exert the maximum level of pressure we think is applicable to get that ceasefire. For us that’s the most important thing.”

Mr Ó Broin also denied that Sinn Féin’s decision was influenced by People Before Profit’s earlier call for the ambassador to be expelled saying: “We make our own assessment. We take our own decisions.”

Separately, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said on Tuesday that his party is calling on the Government and Opposition to support its call to expel the ambassador and to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide,

He said he hopes that either the Government will act or that others in Opposition will use their private members time to put forward such a motion.

Mr Boyd-Barrett said that if this does not happen, People Before Profit will put forward such a motion on November 22nd when it next has private members time in the Dáil.

Israel has insisted it is acting within international law.