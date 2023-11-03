Head of MSF mission calls for ‘permanent ceasefire’ after attack outside Gaza Hospital

A Doctors Without Borders vehicle at the Rafah border crossing from the southern Gaza Strip into Egypt on November 1st. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

The head of mission for Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) has called for a “permanent ceasefire” following a recent attack outside the Al-Shifa Hospital gate in Gaza which has left hundreds feared dead and scores more injured.

Ann Taylor, speaking from Jerusalem, said the latest attack outside the hospital, where Irish-born Dr Ahmed Al Mukalati, a plastic surgeon, and family are now living is an “untenable and outrageous” situation for all medical staff.

Israel struck an ambulance in Gaza City on Friday that it said was carrying militants, but which health authorities in the Hamas-controlled enclave said was evacuating wounded people from the besieged north to the south of the territory.

Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza, said the ambulance was part of a convoy that Israel targeted leaving al-Shifa Hospital, adding that “a big number” were killed and wounded but without giving figures.

So far there are no reports of any Irish citizen being killed or injured.

“A permanent ceasefire needs to be called straight away and the international community needs to act now. Between 8,000 and 9,000 people killed already but it could be more while at least 20,000 people have been wounded. Two of staff have had their entire family members wiped out by falling buildings,” Ms Taylor said.

She said the “entire international community” is aware of what is happening in Gaza and by “attacking medical facilities and civilians is completely against the Geneva Convention and humanitarian rights”.

Ms Taylor said that they are rotating their 300 International staff attempting to work in hospitals across Gaza but they are being placed into “overwhelming situations”.

“There is severe overcrowding in the hospitals and in Al-Shifa Hospital which has 700 beds. Women and children comprise 70 per cent of those being affected, killed and injured. We can’t evacuate our staff and we won’t. Tonnes of supplies have been brought in by use but some of the routes in have been bombed so this situation has become very extreme.

“The north or the country is very unsafe and so too is the south where people are being evacuated to through Egypt but now that too is being bombed.”

The MSF Mission head that two million people are crammed into a 45km by 11km space which is “inhumane”.

International reports quoting Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) spokesman Mohamed Abu Musbah said the entrance to the hospital was “filled with civilians” when the attack took place. The Israeli military says it is looking into the reports of the attack.

Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in #Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage.



We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always.



Ceasefire NOW.… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 3, 2023

Chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said he is “utterly shocked” by attacks on ambulances near al-Shifa Hospital

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus renewed his call for a ceasefire in light of the attack.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always,” he wrote on social media.