Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camp leave 50 dead as 11 Israeli soldiers killed in fighting

Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties in the enclave where food, fuel and basic supplies are running scarce.

The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7th, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.

Israel’s army radio said most of the dead were infantrymen whose vehicle was struck by an anti-armor missile.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for the attack by Iran-backed Hamas, and an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the air strikes on Jabalia, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander it said was “pivotal” in the planning and execution of the assault.

Israeli army artillery howitzers are stationed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. Photograph: Jack Gues/Getty Images

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, IDF spokesperson Lieut Col Jonathan Conricus said. ”I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We’re looking into those as well,” he said.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp, and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.

A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948. Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.

The blast left large craters surrounded by wrecked buildings. Israel repeatedly warned Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas and while many have gone south, many have stayed.

Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials said civilians in the enclave were living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.

On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider Paltel said.

The latest developments in the conflict come as Qatar mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in co-ordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza, a source briefed on the deal said on Wednesday.

There is no timeline for how long the vital Rafah border crossing will remain open for evacuation, the source said.

Speaking in the South Korean capital of Seoul, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said there was growing concern in the international community about Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have killed more than 8,000 people including many children.

Mr Coveney said the targeting by Israeli forces of a building in a refugee camp in southern Gaza should raise serious concern in the light of international humanitarian law.

“This should not be happening. And while of course Israel has the right to defend itself and has the right to go after Hamas for what they have done to Israeli civilians, they don’t have the right to respond in a way that puts so many civilians and children’s lives at risk. And that is what’s been happening day after day,” he said.

“And that’s why I think there’s an increasing concern now amongst the international community as to the Israeli approach in Gaza. It must be said that a Palestinian child’s life is valued or should be valued in the same way as an Israeli or an Irish child’s life. And what we’re seeing at the moment, in my view, is not consistent with international humanitarian law. And like many other countries, we urge restraint and look for a ceasefire from Israel so that we can respond to the humanitarian needs across the Gaza Strip.”

In Washington, a group of anti-war protesters raised red-stained hands to interrupt a hearing in Congress on providing more aid to Israel. They shouted slogans including, “Ceasefire now!” “Protect the children of Gaza!” and “Stop funding genocide.” Capitol police removed them from the room.

Power generators in Al Shifa Medical complex and the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza will run out of fuel in a few hours, Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza said. He called on petrol stations owners in the enclave to urgently feed the two hospitals with fuel if possible.

After the attack on Jabalia, dozens of bodies lay shrouded in white, lined up against the side of the Indonesian Hospital, footage obtained by Reuters showed.

Smoke billows during an Israeli bombardment along the border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Jack Guez/Getty Images

Juggling dwindling supplies of medicines, power cuts and air or artillery strikes that have shaken hospital buildings, surgeons in Gaza have worked night and day trying to save a constant stream of patients.

“We take it an hour at a time because we don’t know when we will be receiving patients. Several times we’ve had to set up surgical spaces in the corridors and even sometimes in the hospital waiting areas,” Dr Mohammed al-Run said.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Meanwhile, Israeli families of victims of the October 7th attack appealed to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to order an investigation into the killings and abductions. Israel is not a member of the Hague-based court and refuses to recognise its jurisdiction.

The US has made “real progress” in the last few hours in negotiations to secure a safe passage for Americans and other foreign nationals who wish to leave Gaza, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the government and then make other stops in the region, the department said.

On Tuesday, Mr Blinken said the US and other countries were looking at “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of Gaza if Hamas militants are removed from control. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group’s 2007 takeover of Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians suffering from critical shortages of food, medicine, drinking water and fuel.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have been working to open the Rafah crossing into Egypt to allow people to come and go.

Egyptian authorities would allow 81 Gazans who were severely wounded in the weeks of bombardment to enter Egypt on Wednesday to complete treatment, the Palestinian border authority said. – Reuters