Israel-Hamas war: Air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

Israel’s strike on the Gaza Strip has intensified in advance of an expected ground incursion, as the war entered its 11th day. The air bombardment continued even inside an evacuation zone where Israel had told residents to gather in advance of an expected ground offensive. Israel appears set to mount a major assault on the northern part of the territory aimed at rooting out Hamas.

Joe Biden will to travel to Israel to ‘demonstrate his steadfast support’, Martin Wall reports. Mr Biden will also travel to Jordan to meet Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict as fighting intensified along Israel’s border with Lebanon.

President Michael D Higgins has criticised Ursula von der Leyen’s approach towards the Israel-Hamas conflict as “thoughtless and even reckless” as EU leaders hold emergency meeting on block’s response

The Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700 others in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis and dozens more have been taken captive and brought to Gaza by militants.

Reuters is reporting that Turkey claims its foreign minister has spoken with Hamas leaders over the release of Israeli hostages taken during the start of the conflict more than a week ago.

Hakan Fidan, the Turkish foreign minister, reportedly spoke with Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, about the release of prisoners held by the group in the Gaza Strip.

One of the big set pieces today will be the virtual meeting of European Union leaders to discuss the escalating conflict.

The extraordinary meeting is a bid to enforce a coherent response from the block to the conflict as it fuels tensions in Europe and threatens to spread to neighbouring countries, with warnings it could trigger a fresh migration crisis as refugees flee to safety.

At the meeting, which will be held over video conference, Ireland is set to stress the importance of opening a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

In a statement ahead of the talks, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “vital for the leaders of the European Union to set out our common position and establish a unified course of action”

“Israel has a right to defend itself, but it must do so within the parameters of international humanitarian law. The rules of war exist to protect citizens, on all sides,” he said.