Israel-Hamas conflict: ‘Ceasefire’ along Egypt-Gaza crossing to allow humanitarian aid

Israeli army tanks amass outside of Gaza in preparation for what is widely expected to be an invasion, near Erez, Israel. Photograph: The New York Times

The US, Israel and Egypt have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to begin at 6am GMT (9am local time) to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, according to Egyptian security sources.

However, Hamas’ media office says it has no information about a humanitarian truce being agreed.

Israeli troops have taken position along the border with Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion following the attacks by Hamas which killed at least 1,400 Israelis. Almost 2,500 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza that followed the Hamas attacks.

Following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza is set to reopen to allow humanitarian aid in.

READ MORE

“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” Blinken said, without giving any further specifics.

[ The outside world must walk Israel back from the abyss. It cannot be part of the choir of incitement ]

[ The US and EU have given Israel a free pass to flatten Gaza ]

US media have reported that the crossing will reopen at 9am (6am GMT) on Monday for several hours. Aid convoys are already queuing to get in. Some foreign passport holders are also expected to be evacuated via the crossing.

The US embassy posted an update, where it didn’t confirm the reports but warns that the situation at the crossing between Egypt and Gaza will “remain fluid and unpredictable” and says it is unclear whether, or for how long, travellers may be allowed to pass through it. It wrote: “If you assess it to be safe, you may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing – there may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time.”

President Joe Biden is weighing a trip to Israel, adding to the US diplomatic push after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Arab leaders to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza.

Blinken is scheduled to return to Israel on Monday for a second time this month. The US said it held talks with Iran through back-channels and warned Tehran against escalating the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it had killed more Hamas commanders in the past 24 hours. On Israel’s border with Lebanon, the exchange of fire has grown more intense, with Israeli jets striking Hizbullah military infrastructure. The army estimated more than 600,000 people left Gaza City and its surroundings for southern Gaza.

Several Hamas officials, including those in the military and financial sectors, have been killed, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a session with journalists on the X social media platform.

Conricus said Hamas is trying to hide behind civilians as Israel hunts its commanders. “We are not trying to kill civilians. We are at war with Hamas,” he said.

One Israeli civilian was killed by anti-tank missiles fired across the border from Lebanon, he said.

The head of the UN’s agency supporting Palestinian refugees told a press conference that he believed that the world has “lost its humanity”.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, said he had called the conference to “raise the alarm” that his colleagues in Gaza could no longer provide any humanitarian assistance in the enclave.

“Gaza is being strangled and it seems that the world right now has lost its humanity. If we look at the issue of water – we all know water is life – Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life. Soon, I believe, with this there will be no food or medicine either. There is not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a litre of fuel that has been allowed into the Gaza Strip for the last eight days,” he said. - Reuters and Bloomberg