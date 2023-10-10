How Hamas went from bit player to taking a leading role in Palestine-Israel tragic drama

Hamas’s weekend offensive changed regional and global political dynamics the moment Palestinian fighters from beleaguered Gaza stormed into Israel. Although Hamas is certain to be defeated and its leaders likely to be captured or killed, the Palestinians have shown they can no longer be ignored by Israel, the Arab world and the West.

Hamas was destined for a leading role in the Palestinian-Israeli tragic drama. A Palestinian offshoot of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, the militant group was founded in Gaza in late 1987 at the outset of the first intifada, or uprising against Israel’s occupation.

The intifada began with mass protests after an Israeli lorry mowed down several Palestinians in Gaza.

The secular Palestinian movement Fatah assumed the starring role by organising demonstrations, boycotts and attacks on Israeli soldiers. Bit player Hamas was briefly encouraged by Israel to divide Palestinian ranks.

Hamas, meaning zeal in Arabic, provided aid to Palestine’s poor and established its military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigades, which expanded Hamas’s role in the intifada. Hamas adopted an uncompromising charter that rejected peace with Israel and called for an Islamic state in all Palestine.

Consequently, Hamas denounced the 1988 Fatah-dominated Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) recognition of Israel within its 1948 boundaries and commitment to the 1993 Oslo Accord, which ended the intifada. Palestinians expected this would create a mini-Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The failure of PLO-Israeli negotiations launched the second intifada (2000-2005). Fatah and Hamas attacked Israeli troops and carried out bombings against Israeli targets. In 2005, Israel withdrew its soldiers and settlers from Gaza, then governed by Fatah.

The 2006 election gave Hamas a majority in the Palestinian legislature and in mid-2007 Hamas drove Fatah’s security forces from Gaza and took over administration of the strip, assuming the lead role. Israel in response imposed a permanent siege and blockade, which has deepened Gaza’s poverty, created constant friction and driven four big conflicts.

A 2011 attempt by Hamas and Fatah to form an interim government of independents in advance of elections failed. In 2014, the sides signed a reconciliation agreement and formed a unity coalition of technocrats approved by both. This government was dissolved in 2015 by president Mahmoud Abbas, who argued it could not operate in Hamas-held Gaza.

Hamas has moderated its policies by accepting a long-term ceasefire with Israel, a mini-Palestinian state and PLO agreements with Israel. This shift, proclaimed in a 2017 document, did not persuade Israel, the US, or the EU to drop the designation of Hamas as terrorist group.

Fearful that Hamas would repeat its election victory, Abbas has rejected fresh elections, undermining the authority of the West Bank Palestinian administration while its credibility has collapsed as its security forces have not defended cities, towns and villages stormed by Israeli forces over the past 18 months.

Hamas contends its latest operation is in response to Israel’s raids, the siege of Gaza and incursions into Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli settlers who regard it as the site of their ancient temple.

Castigated by Palestinians for failing to react to these challenges, Hamas secretly plotted its brutal invasion of southern Israel.