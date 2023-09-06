Hamas must abandon violence before EU rapprochement, Tánaiste says during Middle East visit

On Wednesday morning, Mr Martin visited a technical college in Ramallah which is funded by Ireland. Photograph: Phil Behan/DFA

Hamas must completely give up violence before Ireland and the EU will engage with it, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

It is Irish and EU policy not to deal directly with Hamas, a militant organisation which is the de facto government of the Palestinian territory of Gaza. It has been designated a terrorist organisation by the EU.

Mr Martin was asked why Ireland and the EU continues to refuse to deal with Hamas, while being happy to deal with the Israeli Government, which includes members convicted of supporting terrorism.

He said Hamas has to cease attacks on Israel before there can be any change to EU policy. “One of the clear preconditions of the Irish peace process was that everyone lay down their arms and everyone cease violent activity,” said Mr Martin, speaking in the Palestinian city Ramallah in the West Bank.

“Fundamentally we would call on Hamas to 100 per cent go political and stop the use of violence. I don’t believe policy should change in that respect from an EU perspective.”

He added the influence of Iran, a major Hamas funder, is “problematic”.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Martin visited a technical college in Ramallah which is funded by Ireland. It is one of about 100 schools in Palestine constructed using Irish Aid funds.

He said Ireland has a 22 year history of supporting Palestinian education programmes and that education is vital to improving the lives of residents. A focus on education led to Ireland’s economic success, he told Acting Minister for Education Mahmoud Mosa Abu Muweis.

Mr Abu Muweis thanked the Tánaiste for his support and noted Ireland was the first EU country to endorse the creation of a Palestinian state in 1980. He said recognition of the state “will hopefully come soon”.

Mr Martin is to meet President of the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior officials later on Wednesday to discuss the peace process and EU relations.

The Tánaiste is on a three-day visit to Israel, the West Bank and Jordan as part of an effort to reinvigorate negotiations towards a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Ireland’s programme for government commits it to recognise the state of Palestine as part of the two-state solution. Mr Martin said Ireland must assess the impact of such a declaration and that it was desirable to do so only as part of a “critical mass” of other EU countries.

On Tuesday he met Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and outlined Ireland’s opposition to the construction of illegal Jewish settlements on Palestinian land and violence carried out by settlers.