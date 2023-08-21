Jewish settlers demand military operation in West Bank after woman killed in Hebron shooting

Members of Israeli security forces and emergency services stand on the site of a reported attack in southern Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on August 21st. Photograph: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty

Jewish settlers and right-wing politicians are demanding a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, after a Jewish woman was killed in a drive-by shooting near the city of Hebron on Monday.

Separately, a Palestinian man was killed in clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the West Bank town of Beita, close to Nablus on Monday. The Palestinian health ministry said a number of Palestinians were also shot and wounded by Israeli forces.

The attack near Hebron was the second fatal shooting in three days, after an Israeli father and his son were shot dead in the Palestinian town of Huwara in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

Batsheva Nigri (42), from the settlement of Beit Hagai, was killed when two gunmen sprayed the car she was in with more than 20 bullets before fleeing in the direction of Hebron. Her daughter (12), who was also in the car, escaped unharmed. The driver, also a resident of Beit Hagai, was seriously injured and was evacuated by helicopter to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant blamed Iran for the attacks. “We are in the midst of a terrorist onslaught that is being encouraged, directed, and financed by Iran and its proxies,’ Mr Netanyahu said.

“The most significant change on the ground is related to Iranian financing and intent,” Mr Gallant said. “Iran is looking for any way to harm the citizens of Israel. We will take several actions that will restore security to the citizens of Israel. All options are on the table.”

However, the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, a militant group affiliated with the military wing of Fatah, which governs the West Bank,claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as “a natural response to the occupation’s crimes”.

The brigades are not linked to Iran.

The Israeli army boosted its forces in the occupied West Bank to the biggest number in a decade. Troops sealed off Hebron and nearby Palestinian communities as part of a massive manhunt to find the perpetrators of Monday’s shooting.

Following Monday’s shooting, far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir blamed Mr Gallant from Mr Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party for being “too conciliatory”.

He called on Mr Netanyahu to place checkpoints, enforce blockades, deny work permits from Palestinians and return to the policy of targeted killings against West Bank militants.

Yitzhak Kroizer, a lawmaker from Mr Ben-Gvir’s party, called for “revenge,” adding: “Jewish blood isn’t cheap.” Other right-wing ministers called for Palestinian vehicles to be banned from roads near settlements.

Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich urged settlement expansion as part of Israel’s response to Palestinian attacks. “We have a settlement challenge – open and expand the settlements and thus send a very clear message to our enemies that terrorism doesn’t pay and settlements blossom, grow and develop.”

Israel’s extreme right-wing government has overseen increasing attempts to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a practice that most countries say violates international law.