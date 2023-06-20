Matches of Israel national team may be moved due to racist abuse of Arab players

Israeli midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani (left) in action for Maccabi Haifa. He was subjected to racist chants from Israeli supporters during Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying tie against Andorra. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli//AFP via Getty Images

Israeli football authorities are considering moving all games involving the national team away from Jerusalem after racist chants and booing were directed at Arab players during Monday night’s Euro 2024 qualifying tie against Andorra.

Two Arab players in the Israeli side were booed every time they touched the ball as sections of the crowd at Jerusalem’s Teddy stadium chanted “terrorist” and “Abu Fani is dead”. Most of the chants were directed at Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammed Abu Fani, considered one of the best players in the country, who came on as a substitute in the second half, but also at Ramzi Sapori who plays for Hapoel Beersheba.

The Israeli Football Association is likely to switch Israel home games to Tel Aviv, Haifa or other venues in an effort to prevent a repeat of Monday night’s scenes.

Israeli Arabs, also known as Palestinian Israelis, make up almost 20 per cent of the population and feature prominently in Israeli football.

President Yitzhak Herzog spoke with Abu Fani on Tuesday, expressing regret over the racist chanting and stressed that the country was proud of him and his contribution. The player said he barely slept following the incident but is determined to continue and will not be broken.

“It was a shameful incident, which is not accepted in any way. I went to Abu Fani, hugged him and encouraged him. The whole team hugged him and encouraged him, “said Moshe Zuares, chair of the Israel Football Association. “We won’t accept it.”

He added: “He didn’t have to tell me anything, I saw his face, the tears. I felt very embarrassed. It is unacceptable and inappropriate for a player wearing the Israel national team uniform to be booed. Will it end up like Dabbur?”

Mr Zuares was referring to Munas Dabbur, an Israeli Arab striker who quit the Israel national team last year after he received prolonged abuse from fans after criticising Israeli policies at the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem.

It is believed those responsible were supporters of Beitar Jerusalem, the only Israeli premier club that has not signed an Arab player. The club’s ultras fan group, known as La Familia, is predominantly far-right Jewish nationalist and staunchly anti-Arab. They organised months of violent protests when the club signed two Muslim players from Chechnya, eventually forcing the players to move on.

Beitar were docked three points and banned from playing in next season’s Israeli Cup following a pitch invasion last month after the team won a cup. In response La Familia threatened to disrupt the Andorra tie, prompting the Israel Football Association to stop ticket sales and increase security.

Culture and sports minister Miki Zohar congratulated the team on their victory, but condemned the crowd’s behaviour. “With all the joy over the important victory, the racist chants against Abu Fani, who plays and invests his time and energy for the Israeli national team, cannot be ignored,” Mr Zohar tweeted. “This is unnecessary and stupid behaviour that does nothing for anyone.”