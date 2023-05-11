Militants in Gaza fire hundreds of rockets into Israel, reaching suburbs of Tel Aviv

Militants in Gaza fired more than 400 rockets toward Israel on Wednesday, reaching as far north as the sky above the suburbs of Tel Aviv, as Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes against what it described as rocket-launching sites and military compounds operated by the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

The flare-up came after an attack on Islamic Jihad by Israel on Tuesday killed three of the group’s top commanders, along with 10 civilians, four of them children, Palestinian officials said. The killings left both Israelis and Palestinians bracing for an escalation in cross-border attacks at a time when violence in the region has been surging.

Less than 48 hours after Israel’s opening attack set off its third confrontation with Islamic Jihad in 10 months, intensive mediation efforts for a cease-fire were underway.

Hamas, the larger militant group that controls Gaza, said Wednesday afternoon that its political chief, Ismail Haniya, had received phone calls from Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations officials. Hours later, Islamic Jihad — which is fully backed by Iran and which Israel, the United States and many other Western countries classify as a terrorist organization — was holding out for conditions that Israel was unlikely to accept, including a halt to targeted assassinations.

Mohammad Al Hindi, a senior Islamic Jihad official, said in a statement that Israeli noncompliance with that demand was hindering a cease-fire agreement, but he added, “The efforts are still going on.”

At about 2am Thursday, about the same hour as the targeted killings on Tuesday, local Palestinians reported that Israel had killed another Islamic Jihad military leader with a precise strike that destroyed an apartment on the top floor of a building in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Initial reports said that the militant’s brother was also killed in the strike. In a statement, the Israeli military said it had killed an Islamic Jihad commander and two other militants.

On Tuesday evening, Israel struck a car in Khan Younis that it said had been carrying members of an Islamic Jihad squad on their way to a launchpad with an anti-tank guided missile, resulting in two fatalities.

After Israel’s initial assault Tuesday, at least eight more Palestinians were killed in subsequent Israeli strikes Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a small, armed faction involved in the rocket fire, claimed four of the dead as its members. The Israeli military identified two others as operatives of Islamic Jihad’s anti-tank missile squad. Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 64 Palestinians had been injured in all.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on the Israeli side.

The Israeli military said its strikes Wednesday were mainly defensive ones aimed at thwarting imminent attacks by Islamic Jihad. Later, as the rocket fire from Gaza continued, Israel broadened its targets in Gaza to include what it described as compounds used to manufacture and store weapons, and one used by the Islamic Jihad’s naval forces. It also struck several houses after warning inhabitants to leave, according to local Palestinian news reports.

The military said it had struck more than 40 launching sites for rockets and mortar shells across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the rocket barrages were aimed at areas in southern Israel close to the border with Gaza, and many of those that appeared headed for Israeli population centers were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses. An empty house in the border town of Sderot suffered a direct hit, and several other houses in southern Israel were damaged by rockets that fell close by.

The Israeli military said a rocket had been intercepted over the Tel Aviv area by its David’s Sling air-defense system, designed to deal with longer-range rockets and missiles than the older Iron Dome system. It was Israel’s first successful use of David’s Sling in battlefield conditions and in a conflict with Gaza, the military said.

Officials and analysts said the question of whether Hamas would join Islamic Jihad in retaliatory action against Israel would determine the length and intensity of the current round of fighting.

The Israeli military’s chief spokesperson, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, said that the rockets fired Wednesday were being launched solely by Islamic Jihad and that there was no indication that Hamas was directly involved. - The New York Times