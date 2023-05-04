Israel says it killed Palestinian gunmen who shot three British-Israelis

People at the site where three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on May 4th, 2023. Photograph: ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s domestic security service said.

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel's Shin Bet service said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said there had been three deaths during the raid in the city of Nablus.

Shin Bet said all three men were members of the Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas, which Hamas confirmed.

READ MORE

British-Israeli Lucy Leah Dee and her two daughters Maia and Rina were shot dead on April 7th in the Jordan Valley.

Last month, hundreds of people attended the Dee family funerals. Husband and father Leo, who has three surviving children, has been a recurring figure in Israeli media. Mr Dee, who is a rabbi, said he bears no hatred towards the killers and has called for national unity amid a deep societal rift.

Forces entered the flashpoint city of Nablus early on Thursday morning and raided an apartment where the men were located, according to a military spokesman. Troops and the suspects exchanged fire and the three men were killed.

In a statement after the raid, Hamas said all three men, identified as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri and Ibrahim Jabr, were members and claimed responsibility for the April attack.

Israeli officials said the raid showed attackers would be hunted down eventually.

“Our message to those who harmed us, and to those who are trying to harm us, it’ll take a day, a week or a month – be certain that we will make you pay,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids amid a spate of Palestinian attacks.. – Agencies