Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli soldiers sweep an area during an army operation near the settlement of Elon Moreh in the occupied West Bank near Nablus on Tuesday. Photograph: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at a military post near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel’s Defence Minister said.

“Their successful operation prevented an attack against Israeli citizens,” Defence Minister Gallant said in a statement.

Earlier, the military had said its forces "neutralised" two gunmen and found rifles and handguns at the scene.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids amid a spate of Palestinian attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians, have been killed and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have died since January.

On Friday, suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-British mother and her two daughters and a ramming attack hours later killed an Italian tourist. On Monday, a Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli raid.

Tensions are running especially high as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover coincide.

An Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel that were met with Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday that Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from the Al-Aqsa mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

In previous years Israel has banned Jewish visits to the compound in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

