Irish charity Goal names 28 staff members killed in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Nisa Melis Tek (right) and Emre Tumanalioglu, were among the GOAL staff members killed in Turkey-Syria earthquake in February, 2023. Photographs: GOAL

Irish humanitarian charity Goal has released the names of its 28 staff members that were killed in the recent earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

As the death toll from the disaster passes 41,000, the charity said a number of other staff members remain unaccounted for. An online book of condolence has been listed on the charity’s website.

Photos of several of the deceased, who were part of the Goal Syria programme, have not been released in line with northwest Syrian cultural beliefs.

[ ‘A deeply personal disaster’: Goal pays tribute to 28 staff killed in Turkey-Syria earthquake ]

In a statement Goal said: “As Goal teams respond to the devastation we’re deeply saddened by the loss of 28 colleagues in the disaster ... 28 Goalies who served their communities with compassion and dedication.

READ MORE

Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time. And with the loved ones of all those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.

Local teams are still working around the clock searching for a number of Goal team members who remain unaccounted for while supporting communities in need.”

The charity shared the following tributes to their late staff members.

Mohammed Othman

Mohammed Othman

Mohammed Othman was born in Harem City on June 12th, 1982. Mohammed was a university student in Business Administration. He was married with five children (four boys and one girl). He joined Goal on June 2nd, 2013 as an Emergency Program Manager. He was a sympathetic, friendly, and kind-hearted, his presence spread the vibes of comfort and serenity, and he is loved by others.

Sadly, Mohammed Othman has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and five children in the city of Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Ahmad Witty

Ahmad Witty

Ahmad Witty was born in Salqeen City on the April 30th, 1987. Ahmad held a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary medicine. He was married with two daughters. He joined Goal back on October 27th, 2013 as an Emergency Team leader, then he moved to fill several positions; TPM Officer, Cash & Vouchers Assistance and the final position he held was DPM Cash & Vouchers Assistance DPM. He was known as a very social person, loving, and had very special relationships with colleagues, he also always wore a smile and a cheerful face.

Ahmad Witty has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and two daughters in the city of Salqin after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Salqeen City.

Ebraheem Koronfol

Ebraheem Koronfol

Ebraheem Koronfol was born in Salqeen City on the January 16th, 1988. Ebraheem held a bachelor`s degree in Geography. He was married with two sons. Ebraheem joined Goal on December 15th, 2013. He held the position of M&E Team Member. He was kind-hearted, loved and respected others, calm and always smiling.

Ebraheem Koronfol has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and two sons in Salqin after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Salqeen City.

Khadija Kore Ahmad

Khadija Kore Ahmad was born in Azmarin Village on March 1st, 1987. Khadija held a bachelor’s degree in Education. She was married with two daughters. She joined Goal back on February 10th, 2019 as the Complaints & Response Mechanism Team Member, later on, held the position of Outreach Team leader and the last position she held was Markets Team Member.

Khadija was sociable and has a leadership personality and used to love her work. She used to spread vibes of cheerfulness and friendliness and supported her colleagues. Khadija Kore Ahmad has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away with her husband and two daughters in Salqin after the collapse of her residence. The burial took place at her final resting place in Azmarin Village.

Nisa Melis Tek

Nisa Melis Tek [pictured above] was born in Şanlıurfa city on January 21st, 1994. Melis held a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering. She was recently married. She joined Goal on April 24th, 2018 as the Management Information System Officer.

Melis was kind-hearted, friendly, and loving to others, dealing with those around her simply and humbly. Nisa Melis Tek has passed away leaving behind a huge gaps and memories. She passed away along with her husband in the city of Antakya. Her funeral took place in Sanliurfa.

Suliman Berri

Suliman Berri

Suliman Berri was born in Harem City on January 1st, 1989. Suliman held a bachelor`s degree in Economics. He is married with three children (two boys and one daughter). He joined Goal on December 1st, 2013, and he held the position of Bakeries Compliance Team Member. Always smiling, cheerful in dealing with colleagues, and understanding and he used to face difficulties in a positive way.

Berri has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife, daughter and one of his sons in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Kareman Kayyali

Kareman Kayyali was born in Salqeen City on July 1st, 1991. Kareman was a university student in law. She was single and used to live with her parents, three sisters, and three brothers. She joined Goal back on January 29th 2020 as the Complaints & Response Mechanism Team Member.

Kareman was sociable and liked and made those around her happy and was co-operative with everyone. Despite all her circumstances, she was always smiling and relieving others of their suffering. Kareman Kayyali has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away along with her parents and all her siblings in Salqin after the collapse of her residence. The burial took place at her final resting place in Jaber Farm.

Mohammad Bostaji

Muhammad Bostaji

Muhammad Bostaji was born in Aleppo City on May 14th, 1986. Muhammad held a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He was married with four children, two daughters and two sons. He joined Goal back on December 31st, 2013 as the warehouse supervisor and the last position he held was Deputy Field Logistics Manager-Warehousing.

Muhammad was loved by others, co-operative, committed, and successful in his work, with a high degree of respect and humbleness. Mr. Muhammad Bostaji has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away with his wife and four children in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Mohammad Haj Shaaban

Muhammad Haj Shaaban

Muhammad Haj Shaaban was born in Harem City on September 1st, 1986. Muhammad held a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He was married with three children (one daughter and two sons). He joined Goal on December 17th, 2014 as Markets Team Member.

Words fail to describe his humanity and humbleness in dealing with others. He is kind-hearted and gentle. He loved his colleagues and loved his work very much. Muhammad Haj Shaaban has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and three children in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Emre Tumanalioğlu

Emre Tumanalioğlu [pictured above] was born in Hatay, Antakya city on January 24th, 1989. He joined Goal on July 29th, 2013 as a driver. The last position he held was Roving Premises & Logistics Officer. Emre was one of the first employees who started to work in Goal Turkiye.

Emre was kind, humble, and respectful, dedicated to his work, co-operative with colleagues, and loved to help others. Sadly, Emre Tumanalioğlu has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his mother in the city of Antakya and was buried on February 13th.

Ahmad Shaaban

Ahmad Shaaban

Ahmad Shaaban was born in Harem City on January 7th, 1980. Ahmad held Commercial Institute Certificate. He was married with three children (one daughter and two sons). He joined Goal back on December 17th, 2014 as the Markets Team Leader. Ahmad was Kind, humble, and respectful, dedicated to his work, co-operative with colleagues, and loved to help others.

Ahmad Shaaban has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and three children in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Arabya Village.

Mohammad Ebraheem

Muhammad Ebraheem

Muhammad Ebraheem was born in Aleppo City on January 6th, 1988. Muhammad held a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He was married with one daughter. He joined Goal back on December 18th, 2014 as a Markets Team Member. The last position he held was Markets Team Leader.

Muhammad was a calm, kind person, who respected others and had noble feelings. Muhammad Ebraheem has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away with his wife and his daughter in Harem. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Nour Alelaiwi

Nour Alelaiwi was born in Harem City on January 1st, 1990. Nour held a bachelor’s degree in Administration Sciences. She was married with two children (one son and one daughter). She joined Goal back on September 8th, 2013 as the Cash & Voucher Assistance Team Leader, and the last position she held was SMEs Team Leader.

Nour was known for being frank and had a strong personality, always striving for excellence and seeking development, and was also recognised for being ambitious. Nour Alelaiwi has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away along with her husband and two children in the village of Azmarin after the collapse of her residence. The burial took place at her final resting place in Harem City.

Saer Mughlaj

Saer Mughlaj

Saer Mughlaj was born in Kafr Awaid Village on January 1st, 1983. Saer held a bachelor’s degree in Informatics Engineering. He was married with four daughters. He joined Goal back on May 3rd, 2021 as the accountability Assistant.

Saer was a very kind-hearted person, very shy, and good-mannered to the extent that words cannot describe him. Saer Mughlaj has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Kafr Awaid Village.

Tareq Alothman

Tareq Alothman

Tareq Alothman was born in Abad Village on March 1st, 1992. Tareq held a bachelor’s degree in Law. He was married with three children (two sons and one daughter). He joined Goal back on November 1st, 2021 as the Hygiene Promotion Team Member. Tareq was very kind-hearted and calm, loved by his colleagues, and respected by others.

Tareq Alothman has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and children in the village of Bsanya after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Binish City.

Mohammad Alahmad

Muhammad Alahmad

Muhammad Alahmad was born in Harem City on January 1st, 1985. Muhammad held a bachelor’s degree in Physics. He was married with three children, two daughters and one son). He joined Goal back November 16th, 2021 as the Emergency Team Member.

Muhammad was kind-hearted, friendly, and loving to others, dealing with those around him simply and humbly. Muhammad Alahmad has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and children in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Abdullah Haj Ibrahim

Abdullah Haj Ibrahim

Abdullah Haj Ibrahim was born in Khan Alsobel Village on January 10th, 1987. Abdullah held a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He was married with four children, three daughters and one son. He joined Goal back on April 18th, 2022 as the WASH Electrical Engineer.

Abdullah was calm, funny, and energetic. He never declined any requests from colleagues and was always willing to help, and he has great experience in his field of work. Abdullah Haj Ibrahim has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and his three-month-old daughter in the village of Millis after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Idlib City.

Ahmad Ghandour

Ahmad Ghandour

Ahmad Ghandour was born in Azmarin Village on January 1st, 1985. Ahmad held bachelor`s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was married with three daughters. He joined Goal back on December 3rd, 2014 as the WASH M&E TL, then moved to Shelter Engineer and the last position he held was Shelter Data Assistant.

Ahmad was polite and keen to keep in touch with everyone. He used to take the initiative to offer a helping hand to those in need. He was devoted to his work, committed, and a worshipper; God honoured him by performing the rituals of Hajj last year.

Ahmad Ghandour has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and daughters in the village of Azmarin after the collapse of his. The burial took place at his final resting place in Azmarin Village.

Bayan Kosa

Bayan Kosa was born in Salqeen City on February 17th, 1987. Bayan was a university student studying science. She was married with two children (one daughter and one son). She joined Goal back on October 27th, 2013 as the Cash & Voucher Assistance Team Member.

She was well-known in her work, loving, and used to spread vibes of closeness and respect for others. Bayan Kosa has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away along with her little son in Salqin, while her husband and daughter were taken to the hospital after the collapse of her residence. The burial took place at her final resting place in Salqeen City.

Jameel Khadra

Jameel Khadra

Jameel Khadra was born in Rbaaita Village on January 10th, 1973. Jameel held an intermediate education certificate. He was married with eight children, five daughters and three sons. He joined Goal back on October 1st, 2015, as a contracted sriver.

Jameel was distinguished by his good manners, always willing to serve others and provide assistance. Jameel Khadra has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and two of his sons, and two of his daughters in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Rbaaita Village.

Terky Hamam

Terky Hamam

Terky Hamam was born in Kafar Houm on January 1st, 1989. Terky held an intermediate education certificate. He was married with three children (one son and two daughters and was waiting for a newborn. He joined Goal back on December 1st, 2014, as a contracted driver.

Terky was respectful to others and seeks to help and serve others. Terky Hamam has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his four-year-old son, while his wife suffered severe injuries in the village of Kafarhoom after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Kafar Houm.

Asmaa Al Hayek

Asmaa Al Hayek was born in Kafer Zyta City on April 1st, 1988. Asmaa was a university student at Agriculture Technical Institute. She was married with four children, two daughters and two sons. She joined Goal back on March 1st, 2020 as the verification Team Member.

An ideal mother, she was ambitious, kind-hearted, tolerant to the extreme, carrying the innocence of a child, and loved to help as much as she can. Asmaa Al Hayek has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away along with her husband and children in Harem after the collapse of her residence The burial took place at her final resting place in Atma Village.

Khaled Basleh

Khaled Basleh

Khaled Basleh was born in Azmarin Village on February 1st, 1984. Khaled held a bachelor`s degree in Islamic Studies. He was married with four children (one girl and three sons). He joined Goal on December 15th, 2013 when he held the position of Beneficiary Selection Manager Idlib/North of Aleppo. He memorised the Qur’an as a child, and his calm voice provided acceptance among the people, which made him well-known in his village. Everyone who knew him stood for his good manners, respect, and forgiveness. He was also well known for being judicious and for his wisdom.

Khaled Basleh has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife and children in his village Azmarin after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Azmarin Village.

Ali Shareef

Ali Shareef

Ali Shareef was born in Harem City on September 1st, 1990. Ali was a university student in Business Administration. He was married with three children, two sons and one daughter. He joined Goal back on December 31st, 2013 as the Cargo Assistant, and the last position he held was Markets Team Member.

Ali was very friendly, kind-hearted, sociable, generous, loving co-operative and dedicated to his work. Ali Shareef has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away with his wife and three children in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Mohammad Alshab

Muhammad Alshab

Muhammad Alshab was born in Harem City on January 1st, 1977. Muhammad held a bachelor’s degree in law. He was married with three children, one daughter and two sons. He joined Goal back on October 1st, 2014 as the WASH Unit Administrative Assistant.

Muhammad was sociable, cheerful, good-mannered, and deals with all matters in a rational way. Muhammad Alshab has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories, He passed away along with his wife, a son, and a daughter. There is a four-year-old son in the hospital and there is no update about his situation in Harem after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Harem City.

Abdulrahman Termaniny

Abdulrahman Termaniny

Abdulrahman Termaniny was born in Aleppo City on January 1st,1989. Abdulrahman held a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. He was married to two wives and had two sons.

He joined Goal back on September 29th, 2019 as the Complaints & Response Mechanism Manager. Abdulrahman was a good-mannered and kind person, ideal in his work, sociable, balanced and optimistic, ideal by all means, and amazing in the way he used to deal with others.

Abdulrahman Termaniny has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away along with his wife in Salqin after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Atma Village.

Abdullah Aldebl

Abdullah Aldebl

Abdullah Aldebl was born in Kafer Takharim City on January 10th, 1991. Abdullah held an intermediate education certificate. He was married with two sons and his wife and he were expecting a new baby soon. He joined Goal back on July 1st, 2013, as a contracted driver.

Abdullah was loved by his colleagues and co-operative and cared about his work and serving others. Abdullah Aldabl has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. He passed away in the city of Kafar Takharim after the collapse of his residence. The burial took place at his final resting place in Kafer Takhareem.

Yasmin Ibrahim

Yasmin Ibrahim was born in Salqeen City on July 8th, 1988. Yasmin held a Commercial Institute Certificate. She was married with only one son. She joined Goal back on February 9th, 2020 as the Markets Team Member. Yasmin was kindhearted, cheerful, dedicated, and disciplined in her work. She loved her family and her son. She was always keen on honouring and serving her parents.

Yasmin Ibrahim has passed away leaving behind a huge gap and many memories. She passed away along with her husband and her son in Harem after the collapse of her residence. The burial took place at her final resting place in Jakara Village.