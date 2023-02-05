Iran’s supreme leader ‘pardons tens of thousands’ of prisoners

The pardons approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to state media reports. Photograph: Reuters

Iran’s supreme leader has pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The reported releases come after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest.

However, the pardons approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran.

Among those being held in the country is Bernard Phelan (64), originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, who works for an Iranian tour operator, lives in France and was travelling on a French passport at the time.

Mr Phelan was arrested on October 3rd along with an Iranian colleague. He was initially accused by police of taking photos of a burnt mosque and two photos of police. He denies this and other accusations since made against him. No formal legal proceedings have yet been preferred against him.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it “remains very concerned” about Bernard Phelan's case and would continue to provide consular assistance, in close coordination with France. Photograph supplied by his wife.

State news agency IRNA said pardons would not apply to those charged with “spying for foreign agencies” or those “affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic”.

Those accused of “corruption on earth” – a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed – would also not be pardoned, state media reported.

Iran was swept by protests following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police last September.

Iranians from all walks of life took part, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests, which the authorities accused Iran's foreign enemies of fomenting.

Rights groups say over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors. At least four people have been hanged, according to the Iranian judiciary.

Asked about Mr Phelan’s case on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it did not comment on the details of any specific case.

However, the Department said it “remains very concerned” and would continue to provide consular assistance, in close coordination with France.

“The case has been raised repeatedly and directly with the Iranian authorities, including directly by the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD. In his call with the Iranian Foreign Minister on January 30th the Tánaiste highlighted the health condition of Mr Phelan and stressed the need for his urgent release on humanitarian grounds.” – Additional reporting Reuters