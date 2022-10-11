Lebanon and Israel close to deal on maritime border

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to the text of a US-brokered maritime border deal that could lead to the signing of a “historic agreement” between countries that have been enemies since 1948 with Israel’s creation.

Lebanese chief negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the text “takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements” and expressed the hope that the agreement could be signed before the end of October.

Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata stated, “the changes we asked for in the text were made”, while Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid said the deal “will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border”.

US envoy Amos Hochstein achieved success after a decade of fruitless negotiations over 860 sq km of offshore gasfields that could produce billions of dollars in revenue.

READ MORE

Cash-strapped Lebanon is eager that France’s TotalEnergies, which is licensed to explore the Qana field, “will begin work immediately”, caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said.

The sides were under strong pressure to reach a deal. A rig in Israel’s Karish field has already begun operations, risking conflict with Lebanon’s Hizbullah movement, which threatened to attack Israeli gas facilities if work began without a deal.

Many Lebanese regard the breakthrough in talks as the sole positive development since the country’s multiple political, economic and social crises began three years ago.

In a separate development, Lebanon’s parliament is set to meet on Thursday to elect a new president from among five said and eight unconfirmed candidates from the Maronite Catholic community which, according to Lebanon’s sectarian model, must hold the presidency while a Sunni must be prime minister and a Shia assembly speaker.

Since no consensus candidate has emerged, it is seen as unlikely that anyone who stands will receive the 65 votes from the 128 deputies needed to win. The parliament failed to choose a president in September’s first round when a two-thirds majority was needed.

Incumbent Michel Aoun, who is set to step down at the end of this month, has said the appointment of a new government should wait for the election of his successor. He has blocked cabinet formation for months to remain in office.

Following a number of heists by depositors seeking to withdraw money from tightly controlled accounts, banks have closed indefinitely, leaving thousands without access to funds. Those who cannot secure family aid are desperate.

Cholera has spread from Syria — where 13,000 cases and 60 deaths have been reported — to Lebanon where 14 cases have been identified and 41 cases are under investigation, the UN has said. In both countries there are shortages of potable water and pollution.

War-ravaged Syria has been unable to repair facilities due to western sanctions, while Lebanon suffers from lack of investment.