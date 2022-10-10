Palestinian factions meet in Algeria to discuss reconciliation

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, will be in Algiers on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks. Photograph: Mahmoud Zayyat/Getty

A dozen Palestinian factions are set to meet in Algiers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss an Algerian proposal for reconciliation and national unity. The meeting comes as the entire leadership has lost credibility with Palestinians over its failure to challenge Israel’s occupation.

Palestinian ambassador to Algeria Fayez Abu Ata said the discussions will be based on a plan called the Vision of Algeria, which was drawn up after “months of effort by Algeria to achieve a consensual and inclusive vision agreed by all parties for Palestinian national action”.

In December 2021, Algerian president Abdul Majid Tebboune announced he would host Palestinian factions for discussions on ending internal disputes. In July, Palestinian president and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met while attending the 60th anniversary celebrations of Algerian independence.

Algeria’s role

Leftist Popular Front, fundamentalists Islamic Jihad and other dissident factions are expected to contribute to the effort to heal the rift between Fatah and Hamas. Fatah is represented by senior official Azzam Ahmad, Hamas by Mr Haniyeh.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shehab praised the initiative, saying Algeria “has a historic, effective and distinctive role on Arab issues”. Algeria’s struggle for liberation against France (1954-1962) gave it considerable pan-Arab influence which could allow it to succeed where other mediators failed.

The Fatah-Hamas split occurred in 2006 when Fatah refused to recognise rival Hamas’s parliamentary election victory. Saudi Arabia mediated a truce between the factions and a unity government was formed in March 2007 with Mr Haniyeh as prime minister. Although this government was an arm of the Palestinian Authority (PA) headed by Mr Abbas, international recognition was denied as Hamas did not formally recognise Israel, renounce armed resistance, and accept accords signed by the PA and Israel. That June, the PA’s security forces attempted a coup against Hamas in Gaza but were routed and expelled from the strip. Hamas became Gaza’s de facto ruler.

Politics and territory

Subsequent reconciliation agreements brokered by Yemen and Egypt have either been short-lived or failures, largely due to the refusal of Mr Abbas to share power. The division has been political and territorial. Fatah, which has abjured violence, administers Palestinian West Bank enclaves. Hamas, which has not renounced armed resistance, rules Gaza. While the Israeli military has conducted major offences on Gaza in 2008-2009, 2012, 2014, and 2021, the West Bank has recently come into focus.

Since 16 Israelis and two foreigners were killed by Palestinians this spring, the Israeli military has carried out constant raids into West Bank towns and villages, killing more than 80 Palestinians, making this year the deadliest for Palestinians since 2015, according to the BBC.

Hundreds have been arrested. While armed Palestinian youths have responded to the raids with gunfire and petrol bombs, PA security forces have not engaged, leaving Palestinian civilians feeling abandoned by the PA. Consequently, the Israeli campaign has put pressure on Fatah to come to terms with Hamas. If agreement is achieved, it will be presented to next month’s Arab summit in Algiers.