As someone who has never read any of James Joyce’s literature, I’m being put to shame by Albin Kurti during this interview. The prime minister of Kosovo read Ulysses and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man when he was locked up in prison by the Milosevic regime.

Kurti, then a student protest leader, had been arrested and jailed during the Kosovo war of the late 1990s, which was fought between the Serb forces of Slobodan Milosevic and Kosovo Liberation Army separatists.

He was sentenced to more than 13 years on terror-linked charges, but he was released in 2001 after Milosevic’s government was overthrown.

Kurti points out he read Joyce’s Dubliners too, but that was when he was out of prison. “I’m short of Finnegans Wake, but you know that is not going to change because it’s very heavy.” He is a fan of The Pogues and Fontaines DC as well.

The 51-year-old has been prime minister of Kosovo since 2021. The small, landlocked country is sometimes overlooked in the geopolitical jostling that still dominates relations between the western Balkans and the rest of Europe.

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the Racak massacre in the village of Racak. Forty five civilians were killed by Serb forces in the village in 1999. Photograph: Armend Nimani/Getty

The region bears the scars of several brutal wars fought along ethnic lines that followed the break-up of Yugoslavia throughout the 1990s.

Serbia and Kosovo will have to find a way to put old grievances to bed to have any serious chance of joining the European Union in the future. “We want full normalisation of relations with Serbia, centred on mutual recognition,” Kurti says.

Serbia, the biggest military and economic power in the Balkans, does not recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence that severed the two apart.

Ethnic Albanians make up the overwhelming majority of Kosovo’s roughly 1.6 million people, apart from a large minority of ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who are still aligned to Belgrade.

Tensions that have simmered there for decades dramatically erupted into violence not too long ago. An armed group of ethnic Serbs clashed with Kosovo police in the north in 2023, leaving one police officer and three gunmen dead. The government in Pristina, the Kosovan capital, suspected Serbia’s involvement, accusations rejected by the government in Belgrade.

Politics inside Serbia has shifted more in the last couple of weeks than it has in a decade.

Aleksandar Vucic, the long-time leader who was seen as a friend to Moscow, and close ally of Hungary’s former populist leader Viktor Orbán, was dramatically ousted in parliamentary elections last month by the leaderless, grassroots Student ‌List movement.

Kurti is happy to see the back of Vucic, accusing the departing Serbian leader of overseeing a campaign to destabilise Kosovo’s institutions.

“During president Vucic’s mandate in recent years, they keep sending paramilitaries to ambush our police, three years ago they killed our police sergeant ... President Vucic used to have his ‘little green men’, Wagner wannabes,” he says, referring to the Russian private military company. “I think now that is gone.”

There’s a question mark over how the new government put together by the Student ‌List movement will approach relations with Kosovo. “Knowing who lost elections does not mean that you know who won them,” Kurti says.

Russia had put down roots during Vucic’s time in power. “Hopefully the new government in Serbia is going to be rather European-oriented,” he says.

France's president Emmanuel Macron and Kurti in Paris earlier this month. Photograph: Guillaume Saligot/AFP via Getty Images

We are chatting in the Convention Centre Dublin, where Kurti joined the heads of government and state from the EU and the wider neighbourhood for the recent European Political Community summit in Dublin.

“Europe is at war,” he says, nodding to Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in 2022.

“Ukraine needs all the help that can be given, and we want to contribute because in Ukraine we have also [the] fight for democracy in Europe,” Kurti says.

The Balkan prime minister is worried the recent buzz around peace negotiations was “raising expectations”.

He is sceptical about Russian president Vladimir Putin’s interest in negotiating a truce agreement that Ukraine could sign. “The despotic president Putin knows no other way other than enlargement, territorial hegemony of Russia. When they say peace, they mean your subjugation.”

Kosovo wants to be seen as a friend of the EU, and the wider West.

A months-long Nato bombing campaign tforced the withdrawal of Milosevic’s Serb forces from Kosovo during the war – an intervention to halt the killing and ethnic cleansing of the Kosovo Albanian population.

Today, Kosovo voluntarily aligns itself with nearly all of the EU’s decisions, sanctions and positions on foreign policy.

For the first in more than a decade Brussels is preparing to open the doors of the EU club to new members.

Montenegro, a small state in the Balkans of 600,000 people, is getting very close to completing the vast array of internal reforms that are a precondition of membership.

Montenegro hopes to conclude negotiations on all remaining “chapters” in the long accession process in the coming months, to hopefully become the 28th member of the EU by 2028.

That’s pending the national parliaments of existing EU states giving a final okay, as well as a tricky referendum in France. Albania, another frontrunner, wants to get across the line by 2030.

Kurti and European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen in Pristina in 2023. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

Kosovo hasn’t been allowed to leave the starting line. Brussels has not granted the small nation candidate status, which Montenegro received in 2010. Serbia became an official candidate for membership in 2012, and Albania in 2014.

Kurti makes his pitch to the EU: “No fast track, no back door, no shortcut. We’re asking for a merit-based process. Try us, accession process for us is no less important than accession itself, because we look forward to accelerate reform of public administration, reform of judiciary, and reform of education.”

One block is the fact Kosovo and Serbia have yet to normalise relations. The EU will always be extremely wary of importing the potential for a future conflict into the union.

The other big problem is that alongside Serbia, five EU member states do not formally recognise Kosovo’s independence. Spain, Slovakia, Cyprus, Greece and Romania are the holdouts.

Spain is nervous that recognition could set a precedent for separatist movements in Catalonia and the Basque region. Cyprus, and its main ally Greece, have withheld recognition because they do not want to do anything that could help the Turkish-occupied northern third of Cyprus establish itself as a separate state. Slovakia has a strong relationship with Serbia, and Romania does not want to fuel separatist ambitions.

Serbia, viewed as the anchor of the western Balkans, had seen its bid for EU membership progress, albeit slowly due to concerns about the rule of law under Vucic.

Kurti says Belgrade became used to being treated differently by European powers, who were conscious Serbia had the potential to destabilise the whole Balkans region. “They got accustomed to being listened [to] first,” he says.

That dynamic could change if Montenegro and Albania were to become full EU members, he says.

Kosovo wants the European Commission to ask for an opinion on whether the country is ready to start the process.

“We really deserve to get candidate status,” Kurti says. “We’re not asking for a favour. We’re asking for a question, because we are going to provide the answers.”