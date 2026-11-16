Demands made by Russia for Ukraine war settlement ‘absurd’, Kallas says

Russia is repeating its list of “absurd” maximalist conditions for a settlement in the Ukraine war as a way to drag out peace negotiations and continue the conflict, the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said.

European countries – particularly those close to Russia in the east – have scoffed at recent suggestions from Moscow that the presence of Nato troops and military infrastructure be withdrawn to where they were before the turn of the century.

The question of redrawing Europe’s security architecture to something close to what it looked like in the early years after the collapse of the Soviet Union has been ruled out as a non-starter by members of the Nato military alliance.

Following months of silence, US-brokered negotiations to seek an agreement to end the war in Ukraine resumed last week, with negotiators from Russia and Ukraine sitting down together.

Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, said Vladimir Putin was using a familiar Russian playbook by presenting more and more maximalist demands and later walking some of them back to appear “reasonable”, when their position was far from it.

“This is also a clear pretext for keeping the war going. So we have to be clear-eyed about this,” the EU’s high representative on foreign policy said.

The Trump administration’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said the Europeans would be invited to join the next round of talks.

Discussions between Witkoff, Kushner and the national security advisers of several European countries last week at Baldonnel airbase, Dublin, agreed negotiators would meet in that expanded format soon.

EU leaders settled on the team of senior officials who would represent the Europeans in those talks. It will include the national security advisers of France, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Poland, plus two senior officials from the EU institutions.

[ ‘It’s our duty to do what we can to make sure independent Ukraine doesn’t fall’Opens in new window ]

EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

Russian references to Europe’s security architecture were an attempt to “blur the picture” at the outset of restarted peace negotiations, Kallas said on Monday.

Moscow was escalating its attacks on civilian populations and key Ukrainian infrastructure, in an attempt to squeeze Kyiv into surrender, she said.

“They started the war, they are the aggressor and there is one victim. We need to seek concessions from their side, so that we would have a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and also in Europe,” she said. Kallas was speaking in Brussels, before chairing a meeting of the union’s foreign ministers.

José Manuel Albares, Spain’s foreign minister, said he was worried there would be too many voices in Europe’s negotiating team in the coming talks.

“There could be a cacophony, which is not the most effective way for Europe to work, and at the same time, some key institutional actors are missing,” he told reporters.

The Spanish minister said he felt Kallas should be involved, given she was appointed to be Europe’s voice on foreign affairs.

Poland’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said there was one simple thing needed for the talks to succeed: “Pressure must be applied to the aggressor, not the victim of aggression”.

[ Ukraine Donbas ask signals potential shift in Washington’s negotiation tacticsOpens in new window ]