The fear has lifted. A country is learning to hope again

Supporters of the Student List gathering at Slavija Square in Belgrade last month as they celebrated their victory a day after Serbia's snap parliamentary elections. Photograph: Milos Milanovic/AFP via Getty Images

Thirty-five years is a long run of bad luck. My unhappiness, and Serbia’s, started in 1991 when our late president and most famous war criminal, Slobodan Milosevic, attacked former Yugoslav republics who sought independence. Under international sanctions, the country’s flag carrier, JAT, had no place to fly. I lost my job as an flight attendant. The only good money I earned in the 1990s was as an interpreter for foreign journalists during Nato’s 78-day bombardment in 1999.

Our luck turned on Sunday, October 25th. I can only describe my reaction to the election defeat of Aleksandar Vucic, Milosevic’s former protege who ruled Serbia for the last 14 years, as sheer unbridled joy. I joined the huge crowd on Slavija Square when Vucic conceded defeat an hour and a half after polls closed. People blew whistles and horns, detonated firecrackers, waved flags and danced. The party lasted three days.

All these years, I barely scraped by, without health insurance or decent remuneration as an interpreter/translator. All this because of the people in power, most notably Vucic.

After Milosevic was overthrown in 2000, I hoped for a brief moment that Serbia would become a normal country. The new politicians stopped the warmongering but were every bit as corrupt. In 2012, we elected Vucic, who had been Milosevic’s information minister. The situation deteriorated. Most of my clients went bankrupt. I haven’t had a decent commission since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collapse of a concrete railway awning in Novi Sad on November 1st, 2024, was the last straw, a tragedy linked to allegations of state corruption and regulation failures. The student protest movement was born. Last week, Serbs gathered spontaneously around the country to remember the 16 people who died.

Maša Matijašević at a protest in Belgrade

For our October 25th election, the students drew up a candidates’ list from civil society: actors and athletes, doctors and teachers. The leaderless Student List won 140 of 250 seats in parliament. We Serbs have had too many “leaders” to accept anything resembling a personality cult.

Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) responded to the last two years of protests by exerting a domineering grip over the population. The SNS declared themselves to be “heroes fighting the colour revolution”, an allusion to non-violent, pro-western mass protests in the former Soviet bloc and Middle East.

In February of this year, an aggressive young man wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie punched me in the face and kicked my dogs for no reason, on the embankment of the Sava river at 10am. One of my dogs died two months later as a result of that kicking. I couldn’t leave my flat alone for months. I’ve carried pepper spray ever since.

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Things have finally changed. This time, I hope it works, because there simply must be a better way to live. We have all invested so much in this. For two years, we have been building togetherness and trying to rid ourselves of fear, because, believe me, people lived in fear.

Rumours have swirled around Belgrade in recent weeks. Would Vucic plan to smash the Student List? Had someone from the Trump administration, and possibly from the Kremlin, rung Vucic on the evening of October 25th to tell him it was over, like for Viktor Orbán in Hungary last April?

Student List supporters attending a celebration of their majority win in a snap general election in Belgrade, Serbia, last month. Photograph: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

Whatever happens next, I hope that this time we can transform Serbia into a decent country under the rule of law. We have been ruled by corrupt authoritarians for more than half of my 61 years.

Until now, people regarded Serbs with suspicion. It was embarrassing to tell foreigners you were from Serbia. Recently I heard someone ask a foreign couple where they were from. They fidgeted, looked embarrassed and muttered, “But we didn’t vote for him”. It turned out they were from the US. We no longer need to apologise for our nationality, while US citizens are embarrassed!

Vucic was a close ally of Donald Trump. The Conservative Political Action Conference, part of Trump’s Maga movement, was supposed to gather in Belgrade this month, hosted by Vucic. Our former president had welcomed Donald Trump Jr and Jared Kushner to Belgrade to promote a $500 million hotel and residential Trump Tower. Vucic’s government gave them a free, 99-year lease on the historic defence ministry. Kushner postponed the project when prosecutors pressed charges for abuse of power.

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I have high hopes that whatever follows will be positive, and that we might also serve as an example for other countries battling against corruption. This would be Serbia’s best export. We haven’t only ousted the regime, but the useless, self-serving opposition as well.

I am happy for the first time in 35 years. There’s a lot of work ahead, but I believe we can transform Serbia into a place where it’s good to live.