Man who killed nine people in Polish shootings dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man who killed six people in a gun attack in Krakow after murdering his family has died in hospital, Polish police have announced.

The man, a gun enthusiast with far-right views, wounded 15 people on Saturday before police shot and injured him.

Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday following the attack the day before, which Poland’s defence minister described as an “act of terror”.

The man, identified only as Michał O, is suspected of killing his parents and 21-year-old sister in their apartment in the small town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, 160km northwest of Kraków.

After that he drove to Kraków and, at about 3pm, drove at speed into the pedestrianised old town square. While still driving, he shot dead six people – four women and two men – with an automatic weapon and wounded 15. The shooting spree was ended when the gunman was shot by a police officer.

A video posted on social media showed a police officer repeatedly shooting the attacker, who was lying on the street. The officer later slowly collapsed to the ground.

The two police officers who stopped the gunman remain in hospital.

Prosecutors said on Sunday they had opened an investigation into the murder and attempted murder of numerous people, including police officers, with the act “constituting a terrorist offence”.

Four women and two men were killed in the Krakow shooting. Three of the women and one of the men were Polish, Krzysztof Jan Kleczar, the Malopolska regional governor, said on Sunday. A man from the UK and a woman from Austria were also among the dead.

On Sunday afternoon, St Anne’s Church in Krakow filled with mourners attending a memorial service.

St Mary’s Trumpet Call, a traditional five-note melody played every hour from the highest tower of St Mary’s Basilica on the Main Square, was paused overnight, the first time the call had been missed since the second World War.

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said the suspect holds “very radical” and “ultranationalistic” views.

“Everything indicates that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies,” Mr Kierwinski said at a news conference on Saturday.

The suspect had no criminal record and held a permit for sporting firearms. He had two weapons registered in his name and was a member of a local shooting club. The car used in the attack was registered in his father’s name and, after the attack, police found weapons, ammunition and military equipment inside.

Local officials in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski said they seized seven weapons from the family home, bringing the total number recovered to 11, including four found on the suspect or in his car in Krakow. Both father and son had gun permits, they said.

More than 400,000 people hold gun permits in Poland, which has a population of 37 million, and interest in gun ownership has been rising.

The Krakow gunman’s military gear, guns and overall look were similar to those of other “extreme-right lone actors” committing attacks around Europe, Kacper Rekawek, a senior researcher at the International Centre for Counterterrorism in The Hague, said.

“We have had attempts before, but now we can say that these kinds of attacks have become successful in Poland,” he said.

Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland. But in mid-October three attacks at schools in the central province of Mazovia took place within four days, leaving one person dead and many wounded, including children. The young attackers used knives or other sharp objects.

Officials blamed the school attacks on online “glorification of violence”, and said that some of the attackers were active in the far-right environment. – PA