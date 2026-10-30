Norway trolls Trump with toilet humour after his foul-mouthed jibe

Some might find it decidedly incommodious to be dumped on by US president Donald Trump as a “shithouse country”. Not the Norwegian tourist board, which chose instead to lift the lid on some of the nation’s loveliest lavatories.

“Are these the world’s best shit houses?” asked Visit Norway on its website, days after Trump vented his fury once more over failing to win the Nobel peace prize by describing Norway as a “shithouse country” at a rally on Sunday.

“Norway makes shit houses great again!” the agency continued above pictures of some of the country’s most striking public conveniences, adding: “These toilets are worth a visit, both when you really have to go – and when you don’t.”

Trump delivered his tirade at a rally in Michigan days before the US midterm elections. “Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a shithouse country, actually,” he declared, using a term he has previously applied to Haiti, ​Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

He added that he would welcome migrants from some countries but not Norway, “because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize”. Earlier this month, Trump denounced the decision to award the prize to Navi Pillay, a former ⁠international criminal court judge.

Oscarshaug rest area, Norwegian Scenic Route Sognefjellet Frid-Jorunn Stabell / Statens Vegvesen Architect: Jensen & Skodvin Arkitektkontor

“This is an indelible stain on the ‌country ⁠of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” he said. “I never heard of this person. The ⁠Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited … And we will ​not forget, Norway.”

Along 18 designated scenic routes around Norway, Visit Norway said, leading architects had been tasked with transforming the humble wayside privy into an attraction in its own right. Several have since won international architecture awards.

The agency pictured a series of designer public conveniences, many of them architecturally striking and all offering breathtaking vistas overlooking fjords, beside rushing rivers and foaming waterfalls, and at stunning scenic viewpoints.

They “invite you to take your time and enjoy the scenery, even if you don’t have any business to take care of”, Visit Norway said, highlighting – among others – the restrooms at the Stegastein viewpoint in the Sognefjord region of western Norway.

This particular comfort station, the tourist board noted with uninhibited pride, had been ranked among the 10 best public toilets in the world by DesignCurial, the online architecture, design and interiors magazine.

The toilet at Eggum in Lofoten is built as an amphitheatre underneath the ruins of a German radar station. Photograph: Jarle Wæhler (jw), Turistveg

Combining clean, minimalist lines with the fjord’s rugged and brooding landscape, the loos are famous for their large, black-tinted glass windows, which allow visitors a sweeping view from the throne while remaining invisible from the outside.

It also highlighted the unique, wave-shaped Ureddplassen loo on the wild coast of Helgeland, the southernmost district of northern Norway, hailed by several international publications as the most scenic restroom in the world.

Also featured are the solar-powered modernist bog at the Utsikten viewpoint, the “Instagram-worthy” Tungeneset loo (“looks pretty good underneath the northern lights”), and the world-famous triangular “golden toilet” on Senja island.

A toilet at Allmannajuvet in Sauda, Norway. Photograph: Andreas Solbakken/Vist Norway

Jens Kjeldsen, a rhetoric professor at the University of Bergen, said that under the circumstances, Visit Norway’s response was well judged. “It’s like the bully in kindergarten,” he told NRK public television. “If you get too serious, the bully wins.”

Evgenia Egorova, a senior consultant at Visit Norway, told the broadcaster the response to its social media fightback had been immense. “The world needs a little laugh,” she said. “We thought: let’s meet them with kindness, and a little humour.”

Visit Norway said it had more stylish loos in the pipeline, including a forest-inspired latrine using dried wood from more than 60 trees. “Get ready for the pit stop of your life,” it urged, before signing off with a cheery: “Toodeloo!”

The Nobel peace prize is famously not awarded by the nation or even the government of Norway, but by the Nobel prize committee, which operates independently – something Trump “knows very well”, the foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said. “We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering.” - Guardian