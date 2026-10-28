At least 39 dead after two high-speed trains collide in Spain

One of the trains involved in the fatal collision on Wednesday near Urda, Toledo, Spain. Photograph: Juanma Jimenez/Europa Press via Getty Images

At least thirty-nine people have died after a crash between two high-speed trains ‌in Toledo in Spain, according to local authorities quoted by Sky News.

“I am shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo,” said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in a post on X. “My affection, solidarity and support to all the victims and their families.”

Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the Castilla La Mancha region, told state broadcaster TVE that the incident, which happened just after 9am local time (8am Irish time), was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction and that one ran into the tail of the other while it was stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track. The cause had yet to be determined, she said.

Rail operator Adif said a “rear-end collision” between the two trains had occurred between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, and involved a Renfe and an Iryo high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville. The line connecting ​Madrid to the southern Andalucía region has been suspended.

Manuel Galan, the ‌mayor of ⁠Urda near the central city of Toledo, said he had been asked by ‌emergency services to prepare a sports hall to accommodate ​the injured. – Additional reporting by Reuters/AP