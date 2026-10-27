‘We understand their decision’: Eurovision reacts to Netherlands pulling out of 2027 contest

The Eurovision Song Contest has said it is “deeply sorry” after the Netherlands withdrew from next year’s competition.

The country’s public broadcaster NPO issued a statement saying it had taken a “step back” from Eurovision “due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play”.

The Netherlands was one of five countries to boycott this year’s competition due to Israel’s participation.

The NPO announced last month that the country would return for the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest.

However, the national broadcaster has now confirmed it will not participate next year after discussions about its involvement failed to secure sufficient support.

In a statement issued to the BBC, Jet de Ranitz, the chairwoman of the NPO, said: “In those discussions, we initially felt there was sufficient support to return.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to find a suitable format for this. As a result, we must conclude that it is currently too early to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027.

“Due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play, we have decided to take a step back for the time being.”

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said he was “deeply sorry” the country would not be taking part, adding: “We understand their decision, and we respect the strength of feeling behind it in the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is one of the founding countries of the contest and has been part of the Eurovision family since the very first edition in 1956.

“Dutch artists, fans and broadcasters have shaped the contest over seven decades, and the Netherlands has been a creative and valued voice in it.”

Green also said organisers recognise that opinions about the contest “differ widely, both within countries and between them”, adding: “We do not dismiss any of those views.

“Public service media exist to serve their audiences, and it is right that our members weigh these questions carefully, in dialogue with their own communities.

“At the same time, we believe the Eurovision Song Contest matters in a divided world.

“It is one of the few moments each year when people from across Europe and beyond come together around music, creativity and shared experience.

“That spirit of unity is what the contest has always stood for, and we are committed to protecting it.”

Green also said he was “very happy” the competition would continue to be broadcast in the Netherlands, adding that the organisation “looks forward” to welcoming a Dutch entry when “the time is right”.

The Netherlands was one of a number of countries that boycotted 2026’s event in Vienna, Austria, because of Israel’s continued participation amid its actions in Gaza, along with Iceland, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia.

There were a number of protests in the Austrian capital during Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion in the contest amid its actions in Gaza.

The 71st edition will be held in the city of Burgas after Bulgarian entry Dara won this year’s contest with her electropop song Bangaranga. – PA