Sweden’s Centre Party leader hands task of forming government back to parliament speaker

Swedish Centre Party leader ‌Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist said on Monday she was handing the ‌process of forming a government back to parliament speaker Andreas Norlen, ​as widely expected, after he tasked her a week ago with trying to do so.

An election in Sweden last month gave the centre-left ​bloc a narrow majority in parliament, but while all four opposition ⁠parties favour Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson as ‌prime minister, ‌they ​do not agree on who should be part of a new government.

⁠Ringqvist told ​reporters on Monday ​there was no majority for a centrist government. “There ‌is a clear demand for ​solutions that can bring together a broader majority,” ⁠she said. “However, the ⁠parliamentary ​situation makes it difficult at present to translate that support into a government.”

Andersson earlier this month lost a parliamentary vote to form a government.

Norlen could now decide ‌to schedule a ⁠new parliamentary vote for prime minister regardless, or hand the task of government-formation to ‌the leader of another party.

[ The Irish Times view on the Swedish election: tightest of wins for the centre-leftOpens in new window ]

The centre-left opposition won 176 seats to 173 in ​September ​for prime minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing bloc. – Reuters