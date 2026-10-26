Sweden’s Centre Party leader hands task of forming government back to parliament speaker

Swedish Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist said on Monday she was handing the process of forming a government back to parliament speaker Andreas Norlen, as widely expected, after he tasked her a week ago with trying to do so.
An election in Sweden last month gave the centre-left bloc a narrow majority in parliament, but while all four opposition parties favour Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, they do not agree on who should be part of a new government.
Ringqvist told reporters on Monday there was no majority for a centrist government. “There is a clear demand for solutions that can bring together a broader majority,” she said. “However, the parliamentary situation makes it difficult at present to translate that support into a government.”
Andersson earlier this month lost a parliamentary vote to form a government.
Norlen could now decide to schedule a new parliamentary vote for prime minister regardless, or hand the task of government-formation to the leader of another party.
[ The Irish Times view on the Swedish election: tightest of wins for the centre-leftOpens in new window ]
The centre-left opposition won 176 seats to 173 in September for prime minister Ulf Kristersson’s right-wing bloc. – Reuters