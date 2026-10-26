After Aleksandar Vucic’s defeat, Serbia waits to hear how student-backed leaders will rule

Supporters of the Student List celebrate in Belgrade after the parliamentary elections in Serbia. Photograph: Andrej Cukic/EPA

Serbia woke to a new era on Monday after a student-backed protest movement unseated long-time leader ‌Aleksandar Vucic in a landslide election that sparked nationwide celebrations, although few had an idea of how they would govern.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Belgrade and other cities ​and towns across Serbia after Vucic conceded defeat late on Sunday, capping two years of peaceful anti-government protests calling for the right-wing populist ruler to step down.

With almost 99 per cent of votes counted, the students’ candidates had secured a commanding 52.7 per cent of the vote, according to the State Election Commission, versus 39.2 per cent for Vucic’s Serbia Progressive Party (SNS)-led alliance.

That gives the students 139 seats ​in the 250-seat parliament, leaving the SNS alliance with 97, and the remainder held by minority parties. The Constitution allows up to 90 days for the creation of a government, once the ⁠parliament is convened after the announcement of final results by the state election commission.

“I thought it was unbelievable, I still do not believe ‌it. It ‌was ​too long, and [Vucic] was pressuring us for a long, long time,” university administrator Marijana Radovanovic Pajovic said.

[ ‘This is a symbol for Europe’: Joy on streets of Belgrade after Vucic election defeat ]

Vucic dominated Serbian politics as prime minister or president from 2014. But he was swept from power by a list of student-backed candidates ⁠born out of anti-corruption protests following the deaths of 16 ​people in the collapse of a railway station canopy in the city of ​Novi Sad in November 2024.

The students’ win marks a profound political shift in the country of six million people and is reminiscent of the defeat of ‌Hungary’s populist leader Viktor Orbán in April. It may also offer inspiration ​to other student movements that have cropped up across Europe in recent weeks demanding better education standards and prospects.

While the students’ candidates include university professors, ⁠actors and farmers, the movement is without a leader – ⁠a strategy employed during protests to ​avoid any smear attempts by the government.

It is unclear who will become prime minister and assume other key positions in order to enact the students’ domestic agenda, which aims to root out corruption and improve schooling, and manage the country’s place on the international stage.

“This corruption that has entered into all pores of our lives ... of course it will change, we are hoping we will slowly go into that direction of a normal community,” insurance worker Svetlana Karagkozidou (60) said.

Prominent figures include the head of the students’ candidate list, cardiologist Ilija Srdanovic, former central bank governor Dejan Soskic and Radomir Sajcic, a professor at Belgrade University, who spoke on behalf of the students following their victory.

However, not everyone ‌welcomed the change.

“Changing the country like ⁠that so suddenly and all at once, I don’t like it. I don’t even know who is standing behind, who those people are, who will be leading the country,” civil worker Senka Radakovic (60) said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the student movement set about cleaning ‌up a park near the parliament building in Belgrade that had long been used as a camp by Vucic’s supporters. They removed metal barricades and tents and cleaned stickers off ​children’s play equipment.

“I think it is one of Belgrade’s most beautiful parks, that they took from us for ​a year or a year-and-a-half, and this is the least we can do right now,” one of the cleaning volunteers, Filip Beselinovic, said.

Vucic and the SNS have repeatedly denied accusations of repression and corruption. – Reuters