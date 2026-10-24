Police use tear gas and water cannons as more than 400,000 protest across France

More than 100,000 people have marched in Paris over school funding and soaring living costs, challenging president Emmanuel Macron’s government as police fired tear gas and water cannons near the end of the protest.

Paris police estimated the turnout at 110,000, with demonstrators mobilising despite restrictions that confined the march to the city’s southeastern edge, away from the centre.

Police used tear gas in several cities, including Lyons, Clermont-Ferrand and Strasbourg, and water cannons in Nice and Nantes, French media reported.

Protesters march during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

In Marseilles, officers fired tear gas during clashes with several dozen people near the march’s endpoint. The Paris prosecutor’s office said 64 people had been arrested in connection with Saturday’s demonstration and 40 placed in police custody.

Those arrested included six minors.

Most arrests concerned suspected weapons offences or participation in a group preparing violence or property damage, the office said.

The unrest is testing Macron’s authority in the final months of his presidency before voters choose his successor in May. The stakes are high: the far-right National Rally has accused his government of failing to protect the public and urged people to channel their anger into votes for them.

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Interior minister Laurent Nuñez had announced a nationwide deployment of up to 70,000 officers, backed by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons. Authorities had confined the Paris march to the city’s southeastern edge, away from the centre.

Students chant slogans during mass protests in Paris on Saturday. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

An Associated Press journalist saw tens of thousands of people marching from Porte d’Italie early in the afternoon. Trade unions led the procession, followed by protesters in raincoats carrying flags and handmade placards.

After reaching the authorised endpoint at Porte de Vincennes, some demonstrators tried to continue towards Place de la Nation, but police blocked their path, French media reported.

Camille Chesnier, 27, said she had been unable to find work despite having an engineering degree and a master’s degree.

“There are enormous numbers of people in the same situation as me but who aren’t privileged and who find themselves living on the streets and in squats and, frankly, it’s very tough,” she said.

A police officer throws a tear gas canister in Rennes, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Organisers from the “yellow vest” movement called for another day of protests on Saturday October 31st to defend the right to demonstrate.

Police changed the Paris route on Friday.

At Bastille, the original starting point, police used a megaphone to tell people to leave or face a €135 fine.

Soumaya Abed, a 58-year-old nurse wearing a red CGT union vest, said she had been joining protests for more than 30 years but had never seen a march start at Porte d’Italie.

“They are using what happened last week as an excuse to quiet protesters,” she said.

“But it won’t stop the movement. It won’t stop students from demanding better conditions in schools.”

A protester during a demonstration in Lyons, France. Photograph: Laurent Cipriani/AP

In Marseilles, police put attendance at 17,000, while the CGT union estimated 100,000. In the southwestern city of Toulouse, 26,500 people joined the protests, according to authorities.

Authorities had banned rallies in cities including Lyons, Nice and Montpellier. Trade unions have criticised the bans, calling them violations of freedom of expression, which is protected by the constitution.

Thousands also marched on Saturday in Orleans, south of Paris, in a separate peaceful protest against the far right as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally held a two-day congress in the city.

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Macron, a centrist, has entered the crisis in the final stretches of his term with his popularity at its lowest since he took office in 2017. He has said that the measures restricting protests are needed to protect city centres, businesses and public buildings.

Protesters march in Rennes, France, on Saturday. Photograph: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Nuñez acknowledged on Monday that police had lost control in some cities during last weekend’s unrest. He offered to resign, but Macron refused the offer.

More than half a million people took to the streets last Saturday, October 17th. Some 3,000 shops across France were damaged or looted over that weekend amid street violence not seen in years.

Gendarmes stood guard beneath the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday as shopkeepers boarded up storefronts across Paris.

Protesters during a demonstration in Paris on Saturday. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

The city’s main museums, including the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Picasso Museum and Grand Palais – where a major Cézanne exhibit is on display – were shut on Saturday.

Art Basel, one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary art fairs, opened to the public on Friday, but only for the day, with the threat of unrest prompting organisers to cancel the weekend programme.

Paris protester Louis Ledoux-Xatard voiced frustration over inequality.

“Looking at countries like the United States, we don’t want to end up like them, where part of the population has everything and the others have nothing,” he said.

“I never imagined that I’d be taking to the streets so much before my 30s.”