Anti-terror police investigate drive-by shooting near Paris which killed one and injured four

Firefighters intervene on a site of a petrol station where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others according to police sources, in Trappes, a Paris suburb. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

One person was ​killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, and ​a suspect has been arrested, French prime minister Sébastien Lecornu ⁠said on Friday.

Ali Rabeh, the mayor of ‌the ‌Yvelines ​town of Trappes, told BFMTV that a man had fired shoots from ⁠his car ​and “appeared to be firing at ​random and seemed intent on carrying out ‌a massacre”.

He said one of those ​injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the ⁠man who fired the shots lived in ⁠a ​near-by town. There was no information so far about his motives, he said.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others in Trappes, a Paris suburb. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Lecornu wrote on X that security forces had been fully mobilised.

“The national antiterrorism prosecutor’s office has announced that it is monitoring the situation,” ‌he added.

Representatives ⁠for the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and ‌the prefecture declined to comment. The antiterrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed it ​was monitoring the case. – Reuters

– This is a developing story