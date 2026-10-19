‘There’s nothing left’: French businesses count the cost of a weekend of unrest

As unrest spread across France last weekend, Youssef Khoukha (61) drew down the shutters of his family-run sportswear shop, Footmax.

He and a handful of employees watched tensely from inside as their security camera showed hooded people in black gathered outside on Boulevard de Magenta near Paris’s Gare de l’Est train station.

Footage on social media shows what happened next: the group forced open the shutters and began smashing the windows.

“We tried to reason with them from behind the shutters, telling them we’re a family business, we have children,” Khoukha recalled.

“It wasn’t possible. They said: ‘listen, it’s very simple, you leave and we won’t hurt you.’”

He could do little but watch as the business he built up over 26 years was ransacked. “All our merchandise was taken, and there was nothing we could do,” he says. “Young, not so young, the general public, vandals, everyone took advantage.”

🔴 Paris 10ème : Magasin Foot Max boulevard Magenta dévalisé.#17octobre pic.twitter.com/tFQHy5ypZS — Rafael Sereti (@RafaelSereti) October 17, 2026

Videos of the carnage show people ducking in and out of the shop, fleeing with bags or armfuls of looted shoes and sportswear. The shop was left ruined: interior fittings torn down and smashed, the floor littered with broken hangers, shoe boxes, glass and detritus.

Originally from Morocco but living in France since the 1980s, Khoukha worked alongside his wife and brother in the shop and raised two children running the business.

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His daughter launched an online fundraiser to help save the shop.

“Nothing was left. Every jersey, every accessory, every item was taken. Even the refrigerator was emptied and stolen,” reads the fundraiser, which has raised just over €4,000. “The future of the store remains uncertain.”

There was looting in cities including Paris, Lyons, Marseilles and Nice on the sidelines of combined protests by students and against the high cost of living on Saturday. The unrest continued into Sunday as bands of people dressed in black roamed Paris late into the early hours.

Across France, the damage inflicted on businesses amounts to “hundreds of millions of euro”, according to France’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which has warned some may shut their doors for good.

“Nothing can justify such violence, such attacks on people and property. Shopkeepers, tradespeople, small and medium-sized businesses and their employees see their livelihoods destroyed in a single day,” the industry body said in a statement.

“This violence is affecting businesses already weakened by years of successive crises, rising costs, and declining foot traffic in city centres. For many of them, this vandalism could be the final blow.”

The French government has said that at least 3,000 business have been affected, and that it will offer them financial support and furlough schemes.

The government has also vowed to expedite a law designed to make those who cause damage – or their parents – financially liable for the cost of repair.

Shopkeepers clean up their stores on Boulevard Magenta. Photograph: Tom Lartige Catillon/Getty Images

Looted shops following a day of violent clashes between police and protesters in Paris. Photograph: Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images

Investigators are set to comb social media footage to find clues about the perpetrators, with prime minister Sébastien Lecornu announcing a “massive judicial operation” to gather fingerprints and images.

Khoukha is preparing an insurance claim. He believes the damage will put him out of business for at least six months to a year.

“The shop is a disaster,” he says. “There’s nothing left.”

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